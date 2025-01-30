Earth Science News
WOOD PILE
 Hidden 'Highways' Allow Species to Travel Between Brazil's Rainforests
illustration only
Hidden 'Highways' Allow Species to Travel Between Brazil's Rainforests
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Jan 30, 2025

New research reveals that forests along Brazil's rivers serve as "highways," enabling tree species to migrate between the Amazon and Atlantic rainforests over millions of years. These two vast rainforests, typically separated by hundreds of miles of dry forests and savannas, are otherwise inhospitable to most rainforest tree species.

For a long time, scientists believed that tree migration between the Amazon and Atlantic forests occurred only during wetter climatic periods, when much of South America was covered in rainforest. However, the findings from a recent study, led by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) and the University of Exeter, offer a new perspective.

"Rather than tree species being exchanged during specific wetter periods in the past, we found that species have dispersed consistently over time," said Dr. James Nicholls of RBGE. "This probably happens slowly, by generations of trees growing along the 'highways' provided by rivers that run through Brazil's dry ecosystems."

The research team, which also included scientists from Brazil, focused on 164 species of Inga trees, which are common across Latin American rainforests. By analyzing their DNA, the team reconstructed the trees' evolutionary history, determining when each species diverged from its ancestors. They also mapped the geographical spread of these species to study patterns of migration between the Amazon and Atlantic rainforests.

The researchers discovered 16 to 20 "dispersal events" in which species moved from the Amazon to the Atlantic forest and successfully established themselves. These events occurred throughout the evolutionary timeline of the Inga species, rather than just during wetter periods when rainforests were more widespread. In contrast, only one or two instances of species moving from the Atlantic to the Amazon were found. The scientists believe this imbalance may reflect the vast size of the Amazon, which generates more seed dispersal to surrounding areas.

The study highlights the critical role of riverside forests in maintaining ecological connections between the rainforests. These forests, which are protected by Brazilian law, are essential for ensuring the ongoing movement of species across the landscape.

Professor Toby Pennington, from Exeter's Department of Geography and the Global Systems Institute, and RBGE, commented, "This legal protection - and efforts to preserve these riverside forests - are highly valuable for long-term habitat connectivity."

He added, "The study also tells us something fundamental about the history of the incredible biodiversity of the Atlantic rainforest, which contains about 3,000 more plant species than the Brazilian Amazon. Only 20% of the Atlantic rainforest now remains intact. In the short term, we need to protect these precious rainforests. In the long term, our study shows that we must also conserve the connections between them."

The study was funded by the United States National Science Foundation.

Research Report:Continuous Colonization of the Atlantic Coastal Rainforests of South America from Amazonia

Related Links
 University of Exeter
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WOOD PILE
Benin enlists voodoo to protect its precious mangroves
 Gogotinkpon/Gogotinkpon (AFP) Jan 28, 2025
 The banks and delta of the Mono River in Benin are home to mangrove swamps which harbour fish and rare wild birds - and some are deemed sacred. The government has tried to protect them by imposing bans on overfishing and felling for firewood. But it has discovered that voodoo is more powerful than threats and is now seeking to co-opt traditional elders into its conservation plans. In the southern village of Gogotinkpon, which lives off fishing in Lake Aheme, locals regularly turn to the ... read more
WOOD PILE
Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight

 ADB approves $500mn disaster financing for Philippines

 US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'

 Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
WOOD PILE
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 NASA's OSIRIS-APEX completes 2nd perihelion of solar orbit

 Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
WOOD PILE
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study

 Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary

 New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
WOOD PILE
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario

 Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
WOOD PILE
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'

 Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

 War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
WOOD PILE
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'

 Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings

 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
WOOD PILE
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries

 UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo

 Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery

 U.N. chief warns of rebel advances in Democratic Republic of Congo
WOOD PILE
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.