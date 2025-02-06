Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 January sets 'surprising' heat record: EU monitor
January sets 'surprising' heat record: EU monitor
 By Nick Perry
 Paris (AFP) Feb 6, 2025

Last month was the hottest January on record, Europe's climate monitor said Thursday, despite expectations that cooler La Nina conditions might quell a streak of record-breaking global temperatures.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said January was 1.75C hotter than pre-industrial times, extending a persistent run of history-making highs over 2023 and 2024, as human-caused greenhouse gas emissions crank up the global thermostat.

Climate scientists had expected this exceptional spell to subside after a warming El Nino event peaked in January 2024 and conditions gradually shifted to an opposing, cooling La Nina phase.

But the heat has lingered at record or near record levels ever since, sparking debate among scientists about what other factors could be driving heating to the top end of expectations.

"This is what makes it a bit of a surprise... you're not seeing this cooling effect, or temporary brake at least, on the global temperature that we were expecting to see," Julien Nicolas, a climate scientist from Copernicus, told AFP.

La Nina is expected to be weak and Copernicus said prevailing temperatures in parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean suggested "a slowing or stalling of the move towards" the cooling phenomenon.

Nicolas said it could disappear completely by March.

- Ocean warmth -

Last month, Copernicus said that global temperatures averaged across 2023 and 2024 had exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius for the first time.

This did not represent a permanent breach of the long-term 1.5C warming target under the Paris climate accord -- but a clear sign that the limit was being tested.

Scientists warn that every fraction of a degree of warming above 1.5C increases the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events like heatwaves, heavy rainfall and droughts.

Copernicus said Arctic sea ice in January hit a monthly record low, virtually tied with 2018. Analysis from the US this week put it at the second-lowest in that dataset.

Overall, 2025, is not expected to follow 2023 and 2024 into the history books: scientists predict it will rank the third hottest year yet.

Copernicus said it would be closely monitoring ocean temperatures throughout 2025 for hints about how the climate might behave.

Oceans are a vital climate regulator and carbon sink, and cooler waters can absorb greater amounts of heat from the atmosphere, helping to lower air temperatures.

They also store 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by humanity's release of greenhouse gases.

"This heat is bound to resurface periodically," said Nicolas.

"I think that's also one of the questions -- is this what has been happening over the past couple of years?"

Sea surface temperatures have been exceptionally warm over 2023 and 2024, and Copernicus said readings in January were the second highest on record.

"That is the thing that is a little puzzling -- why they remain so warm," Nicolas said.

- Debate -

Scientists are unanimous that burning fossil fuels has largely driven long-term global warming, and that natural climate variability can also influence temperatures one year to the next.

But natural warming cycles like El Nino could not alone explain what had taken place in the atmosphere and seas, and answers were being sought elsewhere.

One theory is that a global shift to cleaner shipping fuels in 2020 accelerated warming by reducing sulphur emissions that make clouds more mirror-like and reflective of sunlight.

In December, another peer-reviewed paper looked at whether a reduction in low-lying clouds had let more heat reach Earth's surface.

"It's really still a matter of debate," said Nicolas.

The EU monitor uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations to aid its climate calculations.

Its records go back to 1940, but other sources of climate data -- such as ice cores, tree rings and coral skeletons -- allow scientists to expand their conclusions using evidence from much further in the past.

Scientists say the period being lived through right now is likely the warmest the Earth has been for the last 125,000 years.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
Small temperature rise could triple Earth heat hazard
 London, UK (SPX) Feb 05, 2025
 An international research team, led by King's College London, has discovered that as global temperatures keep climbing, increasingly large regions of the planet will surpass safe heat thresholds for human physiology. Their findings highlight how continued climate change could make entire parts of Earth intolerably hot over the coming decades. Published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, the study shows that if worldwide warming reaches 2oC above the preindustrial baseline, the land area too ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles

 Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
WEATHER REPORT
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up

 South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data
WEATHER REPORT
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
WEATHER REPORT
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
WEATHER REPORT
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change

 Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
WEATHER REPORT
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
WEATHER REPORT
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
WEATHER REPORT
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.