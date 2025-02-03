Launch of the most comprehensive European wetland map

"Over two years, we compiled, verified, and merged over 200 geodata sets on wetlands and peatlands from various sources. We are now pleased to offer a standardized dataset that increases visibility and facilitates the analysis, comprehension, and management of European wetlands," stated Cosima Tegetmeyer of the Greifswald Mire Centre, one of the key developers of the map.
The European Wetland Map is freely available for download, enabling users to conduct their own analyses. Policymakers can use the data to identify regions where land use and infrastructure face heightened flood risks due to climate change, aiding in more informed decision-making. Landowners and land users can assess whether their properties overlap with wetlands or peatlands, even in cases where wetland features have disappeared due to historical drainage, a common occurrence in Europe's former extensive floodplains and peatlands.
"The release of the European Wetland Map marks a significant advancement in evaluating climate mitigation and biodiversity policies for the European Commission. It enhances the ability to model scenarios related to climate change mitigation and nature restoration policies, ultimately supporting policymakers in making informed, science-based decisions," explained Juraj Balkovic, a research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).
A vector dataset detailing the geographical distribution of wetlands is available at the country level in an ArcGIS geodatabase, along with a high-resolution Geo-TIFF collection specific to each country (grid size: 1 arcsecond, equivalent to 1/60 of one degree).
The preservation and restoration of wetlands are vital, as these ecosystems face significant threats worldwide due to pollution, drainage for agriculture, fires, and overfishing. Wetlands serve as essential habitats for biodiversity and play a crucial role in climate regulation. They offer protection from drought and flooding, improve water quality, and help regulate local climates. In Germany alone, 95% of former wetlands have been drained, rendering them unrecognizable today.
Research Report:European Wetland Map
Related Links
European Science Communication Institute
Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice
Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters