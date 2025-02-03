Launch of the most comprehensive European wetland map



by Erica Marchand



Paris, France (SPX) Feb 03, 2025



Timed to coincide with World Wetlands Day, the European Wetland Map (EWM) significantly enhances the understanding of Europe's wetlands by integrating and assessing the most recent geospatial data. This new resource consolidates diverse geographic information system (GIS) data on wetland types and their distribution across mineral soil in coastal areas, floodplains, and a wide range of peatlands, making it the most comprehensive and easily accessible dataset of its kind.

"Over two years, we compiled, verified, and merged over 200 geodata sets on wetlands and peatlands from various sources. We are now pleased to offer a standardized dataset that increases visibility and facilitates the analysis, comprehension, and management of European wetlands," stated Cosima Tegetmeyer of the Greifswald Mire Centre, one of the key developers of the map.

The European Wetland Map is freely available for download, enabling users to conduct their own analyses. Policymakers can use the data to identify regions where land use and infrastructure face heightened flood risks due to climate change, aiding in more informed decision-making. Landowners and land users can assess whether their properties overlap with wetlands or peatlands, even in cases where wetland features have disappeared due to historical drainage, a common occurrence in Europe's former extensive floodplains and peatlands.

"The release of the European Wetland Map marks a significant advancement in evaluating climate mitigation and biodiversity policies for the European Commission. It enhances the ability to model scenarios related to climate change mitigation and nature restoration policies, ultimately supporting policymakers in making informed, science-based decisions," explained Juraj Balkovic, a research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).

A vector dataset detailing the geographical distribution of wetlands is available at the country level in an ArcGIS geodatabase, along with a high-resolution Geo-TIFF collection specific to each country (grid size: 1 arcsecond, equivalent to 1/60 of one degree).

World Wetlands Day (WWD)

World Wetlands Day has been observed annually on February 2nd since 1997 to raise awareness of the importance of wetlands, including peatlands. This date marks the adoption of the Ramsar Convention, the international treaty for wetland protection, on February 2, 1971. Since 2021, the United Nations has recognized WWD as an official international observance.

The preservation and restoration of wetlands are vital, as these ecosystems face significant threats worldwide due to pollution, drainage for agriculture, fires, and overfishing. Wetlands serve as essential habitats for biodiversity and play a crucial role in climate regulation. They offer protection from drought and flooding, improve water quality, and help regulate local climates. In Germany alone, 95% of former wetlands have been drained, rendering them unrecognizable today.

Research Report:European Wetland Map



