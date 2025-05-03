Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Left-leaning PM Albanese triumphs in Australian election
Left-leaning PM Albanese triumphs in Australian election
 By Laura CHUNG
 Sydney (AFP) May 3, 2025

Australia's left-leaning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese triumphed Saturday in national elections, crushing his conservative rival in a contest swayed by economic upheaval and US President Donald Trump.

Albanese's slow-but-steady leadership resonated at a time of global tumult, analysts said, with voters deserting hard-nosed opposition leader Peter Dutton in droves.

Not only was Albanese's Labor Party on track for an unexpectedly large parliamentary majority, but former police officer Dutton endured the rare humiliation of losing his seat.

Projections by national broadcaster ABC pointed to a landslide, with Labor taking 85 seats so far in the 150-member parliament. Dutton's coalition had 41, other parties nine, and another 15 were in doubt.

"Today the Australian people have voted for Australian values. For fairness, aspiration and opportunity for all," Albanese told a raucous crowd in his victory speech.

"In this time of global uncertainty, Australians have chosen optimism and determination."

Elated Labor supporters swigged craft beers emblazoned with Albanese's face at an election party in Sydney, chanting his "Albo" nickname as results were declared on television.

Albanese has promised to embrace renewable energy, tackle a worsening housing crisis, and pour money into a creaking healthcare system.

Dutton wanted to slash immigration, crack down on crime and ditch a longstanding ban on nuclear power.

Trump cast a shadow over the six-week election campaign, sparking keen global interest in whether his tariff-induced economic chaos would influence the result.

Congratulations for Albanese came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called Australia a "valued ally, partner, and friend of the United States".

Sydney politics lecturer Henry Maher told AFP that "in times of instability, we expect people to go back to a kind of steady incumbent".

Dutton's policy to slash the public service rankled many as similar cuts, led by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk, brought chaos in the United States.

His flagship proposal to dot Australia with nuclear reactors was also widely seen as a liability.

"Our government will choose the Australian way," Albanese said late Saturday.

"We do not need to beg, or borrow, or copy from anywhere else. We do not seek our inspiration from overseas."

- 'Mad as a cut snake' -

Hungry voters munched on barbecued "democracy sausages" after casting ballots -- a polling day rite of passage -- while others in bright swimwear crammed into voting booths after taking an early morning plunge.

Before the first vote was even counted, speculation was mounting over whether Dutton could survive an election loss.

"We didn't do well enough during this campaign. That much is obvious tonight and I accept full responsibility," Dutton told supporters in a concession speech.

Some pre-vote polls showed Dutton leaking support because of Trump, whom he praised this year as a "big thinker" with "gravitas" on the global stage.

"I mean, Donald Trump is as mad as a cut snake, and we all know that," voter Alan Whitman, 59, said before casting his ballot.

"And we've got to tiptoe around that."

Voting is compulsory, enforced with fines of Aus$20 (US$13), leading to turnouts above 90 percent.

- High prices -

As Australians soured on Trump, both Dutton and Albanese took on more pugnacious tones.

Albanese condemned Trump's tariffs as an act of "economic self-harm" and "not the act of a friend", while Dutton said in April he would "in a heartbeat" fight any world leader, including Trump, to advance Australia's interests.

Economic concerns have dominated the contest for the many Australian households struggling to pay inflated prices for milk, bread, power and petrol.

"The cost of living -- it's extremely high at the moment... Petrol prices, all the basic stuff," human resources manager Robyn Knox told AFP in Brisbane.

- Campaign stumbles -

Albanese's government has embraced the global push towards decarbonisation, warning of a future in which iron ore and polluting coal exports no longer prop up the economy.

The 36-day campaign was a largely staid affair but there were moments of unscripted levity.

Albanese tumbled backwards off the stage at a heaving campaign rally, while Dutton drew blood when he hit an unsuspecting cameraman in the head with a stray football.

Rubio said that Washington hoped to "advance our common interests and promote freedom and stability in the Indo-Pacific and globally" -- sentiments echoed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An unnamed Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Beijing was "ready to work" with Australia's new government to further a "more mature, stable and productive" partnership, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv "sincerely values Australia's unwavering support and its principled stance on ending Russia's war".

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
Carney's Liberals win Canada election defined by Trump
 Ottawa (AFP) April 29, 2025
 Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged Tuesday to beat the United States in Donald Trump's trade war after winning Canada's election and leading his Liberal Party to another term in power. China responded to Carney's victory saying it was open to improving ties, while the United Kingdom congratulated him and the European Union chief said the bloc will work with him to "champion free and fair trade." Following a campaign dominated by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats, Carney promised to chart " ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

 France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime

 Millions of children to suffer from Trump aid cuts
DEMOCRACY
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
DEMOCRACY
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license

 Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island

 Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
DEMOCRACY
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
DEMOCRACY
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
DEMOCRACY
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

 Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries

 Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake

 Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
DEMOCRACY
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

 Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists

 Evacuation of DR Congo troops from M23 zone begins
DEMOCRACY
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.