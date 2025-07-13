Macron says freedom under greatest threat since 1945



by AFP Staff Writers



Paris (AFP) July 13, 2025



French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that freedom in Europe was currently under a greater threat than at any point since the end of World War II.

"We are living a pivotal moment," Macron said in a speech to the armed forces on the eve of the national Bastille Day holiday, denouncing "imperalist policies", "annexing powers" and the notion that "might is right".

"Never has peace on our continent depended to such an extent on the decision that we take now," said Macron.

France faced the challenge "of remaining free and masters of our destiny", he added. Macron has been expected to use Sunday's speech to set new defence targets.

"If you want to be feared, you must be powerful," he said, calling for "mobilisation" for national defence by all government departments.

"Everyone must be present at their battle stations," Macron said.

"We are still ahead, but if we remain at the same speed we will be overtaken tomorrow," he added.

