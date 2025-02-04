Major Investment Urged to Safeguard Australia Wildlife



A new study has concluded that preventing the extinction of 99 priority Australian species calls for about $15.6 billion every year over a 30-year period. Researchers from Griffith University's Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, WWF-Australia, and the University of Queensland led the inquiry. Those findings reveal that threats like climate change, invasive species, and habitat destruction demand substantial financial commitment. Australia has witnessed the disappearance of more than 100 endemic species in the past 300 years, placing the country among the most heavily affected regions in the global extinction crisis. The Australian Government has pledged to combat declines in 110 target species. This investigation specifically estimated the cost of preventing extinction for 99 of those species, emphasizing that some, particularly frogs vulnerable to climate upheaval, may be non-recoverable without innovative measures.

Lead author Dr Michelle Ward noted that while the $15.6 billion figure could avert many imminent extinctions, certain animals appear beyond recovery. "Species such as Mountain-top Nursery Frog and Swan Galaxias were found to be of real concern and need active ex-situ conservation," Dr Ward said.

Dr Ward also highlighted the scale of investment needed to bolster threatened species. "The cost to reverse the decline of priority species and undo damage done by habitat loss, disease and other threats was estimated at $103.7 billion annually, while getting them off the threatened list entirely would require $157.7 billion per year."

Co-author Dr Romola Stewart, WWF-Australia's Head of Evaluation and Science, underscored that ineffective laws and years of insufficient funding have fueled Australia's growing list of threatened wildlife. "Australia's ever-growing list of threatened species is a direct result of decades of under spending," she said.

"Turning this tragedy around will take a dramatic increase in action and investment.

"This is achievable for a wealthy nation like Australia.

"If we fail to put our wildlife and wild places on a path to recovery, our economy and environment will suffer, and we will see more species silently slide towards extinction."

Researchers also emphasized conservation's broader benefits, highlighting how investments could aid 43 percent of other threatened organisms and protect ecosystem services critical for human well-being. "The natural world is undergoing profound change," Dr Ward said. "Biodiversity loss and ecosystems collapse is ranked by the World Economic Forum as the second most significant global risk over the next decade, with 50 per cent of the global economy dependent on nature.

"There is merit in the Australian Government's commitment, but urgent action is needed."

