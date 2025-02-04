Major Investment Urged to Safeguard Australia Wildlife

Lead author Dr Michelle Ward noted that while the $15.6 billion figure could avert many imminent extinctions, certain animals appear beyond recovery. "Species such as Mountain-top Nursery Frog and Swan Galaxias were found to be of real concern and need active ex-situ conservation," Dr Ward said.
Dr Ward also highlighted the scale of investment needed to bolster threatened species. "The cost to reverse the decline of priority species and undo damage done by habitat loss, disease and other threats was estimated at $103.7 billion annually, while getting them off the threatened list entirely would require $157.7 billion per year."
Co-author Dr Romola Stewart, WWF-Australia's Head of Evaluation and Science, underscored that ineffective laws and years of insufficient funding have fueled Australia's growing list of threatened wildlife. "Australia's ever-growing list of threatened species is a direct result of decades of under spending," she said.
"Turning this tragedy around will take a dramatic increase in action and investment.
"This is achievable for a wealthy nation like Australia.
"If we fail to put our wildlife and wild places on a path to recovery, our economy and environment will suffer, and we will see more species silently slide towards extinction."
Researchers also emphasized conservation's broader benefits, highlighting how investments could aid 43 percent of other threatened organisms and protect ecosystem services critical for human well-being. "The natural world is undergoing profound change," Dr Ward said. "Biodiversity loss and ecosystems collapse is ranked by the World Economic Forum as the second most significant global risk over the next decade, with 50 per cent of the global economy dependent on nature.
"There is merit in the Australian Government's commitment, but urgent action is needed."
Research Report:The estimated cost of preventing extinction and progressing recovery for Australia's priority threatened species
