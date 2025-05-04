Maldives president holds record 15-hour press conference

Muizzu, 46, began the marathon press conference at 10:00 am (0500 GMT) on Saturday, and it continued for 14 hours and 54 minutes with brief pauses for prayers, his office said in a statement.
"The conference extended past midnight -- a new world record by a president -- with President Muizzu continuously responding to questions from journalists," the statement said.
In October 2019, Ukraine's National Records Agency claimed that Zelensky's 14-hour press conference had broken an earlier record of over seven hours held by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.
The government of the Indian Ocean archipelago said Muizzu's extended session was also intended to coincide with World Press Freedom Day on Saturday.
"He acknowledged the crucial role of the press in society and emphasised the importance of factual, balanced, and impartial reporting," the statement added.
During the lengthy session, Muizzu also responded to questions submitted by members of the public via journalists.
The statement said Muizzu, who came to power in 2023, was also marking his island nation's rise by two places to 104th out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
During Saturday's session, he answered a wide range of questions, the statement said.
Around two dozen reporters attended and were served food.
A predecessor of Muizzu set another world record by holding the first-ever underwater cabinet meeting in 2009, to highlight the threat of rising sea levels that could swamp the low-lying nation.
Former president Mohamed Nasheed plunged into the Indian Ocean followed by his ministers, all in scuba gear, for a nationally televised meeting.
The Maldives is on the frontline of the battle against global warming, which could raise sea levels and swamp the nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered across the equator.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
Millions of children to suffer from Trump aid cuts
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island
Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20
Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source
Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
Evacuation of DR Congo troops from M23 zone begins
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters