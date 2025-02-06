Meteorite findings reshape theories on Earth's missing elements

Conducted by ASU Assistant Professor Damanveer Grewal, alongside researchers from Caltech, Rice University, and MIT, the study examines the distribution of moderately volatile elements (MVEs) such as copper and zinc, which are crucial for planetary chemistry and life-sustaining conditions. Their findings, published in Science Advances, provide critical insights into why Earth and Mars contain fewer MVEs compared to primitive meteorites, known as chondrites.
Researchers analyzed iron meteorites-fragments of the metallic cores of ancient planetary building blocks-to uncover new data that contradicts prior theories. "We found conclusive evidence that first-generation planetesimals in the inner solar system were unexpectedly rich in these elements," Grewal stated. "This discovery reshapes our understanding of how planets acquired their ingredients."
Previously, scientists theorized that MVEs were either unable to fully condense in the early solar system or were lost during planetesimal differentiation. However, this study suggests an alternative explanation: many of the first planetesimals actually retained MVEs, meaning Earth and Mars lost these elements later due to violent cosmic impacts that shaped their formation.
The study found that several inner solar system planetesimals preserved chondrite-like MVE abundances, implying they initially accumulated and retained these elements despite undergoing differentiation. This suggests that Earth and Mars were not born depleted in MVEs but instead experienced their loss over time due to intense collisional growth rather than incomplete condensation or early differentiation processes.
"Our work redefines how we understand the chemical evolution of planets," Grewal explained. "It shows that the building blocks of Earth and Mars were originally rich in these life-essential elements, but intense collisions during planetary growth caused their depletion."
Research Report:Enrichment of Moderately Volatile Elements in First-Generation Planetesimals of the Inner Solar System
Related Links
Arizona State University
Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA radar imagery highlights expanding landslide activity in Los Angeles
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
South Korea, Ireland watchdogs to question DeepSeek on user data
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
|
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
Global data networks elevate seismic detection through new algorithm
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters