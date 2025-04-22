Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Morocco volunteers on Sahara clean-up mission
Morocco volunteers on Sahara clean-up mission
 By Hicham Rafih
 M'Hamid El Ghizlane, Morocco (AFP) April 22, 2025

It may be the gateway to the vast Sahara desert, but that doesn't mean it's free of that modern scourge of the environment -- the rubbish humanity discards.

In southern Morocco, volunteers are hunting for waste embedded in the sand, and they don't have to look far.

Bottles, plastic bags -- "there are all kinds", noted one helper who has come forward to join the initiative cleaning up the edge of a village bordering the Sahara.

The initiative marks the 20th International Nomads Festival, which is held in mid-April every year in M'Hamid El Ghizlane in Zagora province in southeast Morocco.

Some 50 people, gloved and equipped with rubbish bags, toiled away for five hours -- and collected between 400 and 600 kilos of waste, the organisers estimated.

"Clean-up initiatives usually focus on beaches and forests," festival founder Nouredine Bougrab, who lives in the village of some 6,600 people, told AFP.

"But the desert also suffers from pollution."

The campaign brings together artists, activists and foreign tourists, and is a call for the "world's deserts to be protected", said the 46-year-old.

Bougrab said the clean-up began at the northern entrance of the village "which was badly affected by pollution" and extended through to the other end of town and the beginning of the "Great Desert".

The rubbish is "mainly linked to the massive production of plastic products, low recycling rates and atmospheric pollutants carried by the wind", said anthropologist Mustapha Naimi.

Morocco has a population of almost 37 million and they generate about 8.2 million tons of household waste each year, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

"This is equivalent to 811 times the weight of the Eiffel Tower -- enough to fill 2,780 Olympic swimming pools with compacted waste," said Hassan Chouaouta, an international expert in sustainable strategic development.

Of this amount, "between six and seven percent" is recycled, he said.

- Ancient way of life -

Their morning alarm went off "early", according to one volunteer, New York-based French photographer Ronald Le Floch who said the initiative's aim was "to show that it's important to take care of this type of environment".

Another helper was Ousmane Ag Oumar, a 35-year-old Malian member of Imarhan Timbuktu, a Tuareg blues group.

He called the waste a direct danger to livestock, which are essential to the subsistence of nomadic communities.

Anthropologist Naimi agreed: "Plastic waste harms the Saharan environment as it contaminates the land, pasture, rivers and nomadic areas," he said.

Pastoral nomadism is a millennia-old way of life based on seasonal mobility and available pasture for livestock.

But it is on the wane in Morocco, weakened by climate change and with nomadic communities now tending to stay in one place.

The most recent official census of nomads in Morocco dates to 2014, and returned a nomadic population of 25,274 -- 63 percent lower than a decade earlier in 2004.

Mohammed Mahdi, a professor of rural sociology, said the country's nomads have "not benefited from much state support, compared to subsidies granted to agriculture, especially for products intended for export".

"We give very little to nomadic herders, and a good number have gone bankrupt and given up," he said.

Mohamed Oujaa,50, is leader of The Sand Pigeons group who specialise in the "gnawa" music practised in the Maghreb by the descendants of black slaves.

For him, a clean environment is vital for future generations, and he hopes the initiative will be "just the first in a series of campaigns to clean up the desert".

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Erosion suspected in collapse of Utah's popular Double Arch rock formation
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 10, 2024
 A beloved and unique geologic feature in Utah's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is no more following the collapse this week of the Double Arch sandstone formation in Utah, U.S. parks officials have confirmed. Erosion is the suspected culprit in Thursday's collapse of the arch - a hole formed in the 190-million-year-old sandstone rock situated along Lake Powell, the National Parks Service announced. The formation was sometimes referred to as the Toilet Bowl, the Crescent Pool and th ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Mexico seeks security coordination with US over border military moves

 Ukraine's psychiatric care on the brink in face of mass trauma

 Second debris removal trial starts at Fukushima plant

 Gazans resort to turtle meat in hunt for food
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities

 Meta to train AI models on European users' public data
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Heavy methane leaks found in Swedish crater lake puzzle scientists

 Australian PM vows not to bow to Trump on national interest

 Six drowning deaths as huge waves hit Australian coast

 Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense

 Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit

 Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel

 Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef

 Heavy metals contaminate up to 17% of world's arable land: study

 Dutch flower industry grasps thorny pesticide issue

 Engineered bacteria emit signals that can be spotted from a distance
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Seismologists reveal key rupture dynamics behind Myanmar quake

 Downpours drench homeless survivors of Myanmar quake

 5.6-magnitude quake rattles southern Philippines

 Istanbul's Hagia Sophia prepares for next big quake
CLIMATE SCIENCE
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers

 Somali-US air strike kills 12 militants: information ministry

 Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine

 Equatorial Guinea denies sending Russia troops to fight in Ukraine
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Primate mothers react differently to infant loss than humans

 Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.