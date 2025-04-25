Nepal marks 10 years since devastating 2015 quake

The 7.8-magnitude quake on April 25, 2015, triggered avalanches and landslides across the Himalayan nation and flattened villages.
Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli attended a memorial ceremony at the site of Dharahara tower, one of many buildings that crumbled in the quake.
"We are vulnerable to other natural disasters such as floods, landslides, and are more prone to earthquakes. We need to prepare ahead against natural calamities," Oli said.
The 19th-century, nine-storey Dharahara tower toppled during the earthquake, killing more than 50 people.
A replica has been built next to the rubble of the original.
Attendees, including civil servants and local residents, observed a moment of silence at 11:56 am, the time the quake struck. Oli lit candles in memory of those who were killed.
"I would like to offer my condolences to those all who lost their lives," Oli said.
At the historic Patan Durbar Square, people recounted harrowing tales of the day.
"Whenever I remember that day, I still feel anxious," Rajshree Maharjan told AFP.
"I had just finished my meal when the quake struck. My neighbour's house collapsed, and four people were killed after being buried under the rubble."
Memorials were held in several of the affected districts across the country.
The aftermath of the quake exposed deep cracks in Nepal's disaster response system and the rebuilding efforts were initially hit by political infighting, bureaucracy and confusion.
Since then, significant progress have been made. According to official figures, nearly 90 percent of the homes destroyed have been rebuilt, alongside thousands of schools, health institutions, and public buildings.
Temples and cultural landmarks are also slowly rising again.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Myanmar extends earthquake truce as rebels prepare to hand key city back to junta
60,000 Myanmar students must retake exams burned in quake blaze
Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production
Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
Sea surface heating rate accelerates beyond past estimates
Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense
Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit
|
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood
Nepal's long road to quake resilience
Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'
Uganda army chief in talks with DR Congo militia
Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine
China and Kenya pledge to upgrade ties, oppose tariffs
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters