Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 New species of poisonous frog discovered in Amazon; Snakebite surge as Bangladesh hit by floods
New species of poisonous frog discovered in Amazon; Snakebite surge as Bangladesh hit by floods
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Lima (AFP) Oct 7, 2025

Scientists have discovered a new species of poisonous frog -- brightly colored and measuring just a few millimeters -- in the Amazon, according to a Peruvian government agency in charge of environmental conservation.

The new species, named Ranitomeya hwata, is only "15 mm long", the National Service of Protected Natural Areas by the State (Sernanp) said in a statement on Monday that did not specify the date of discovery.

It is the smallest species of the Ranitomeya genus, which is characterized by bright colors and unique reproductive behaviour, with males recruiting "multiple females per breeding site," Sernanp added.

The tiny frogs live exclusively in the bamboo forests of the Guadua genus, and use the hollow stems of the plants -- where rainwater is stored -- to reproduce.

The new species was discovered in Alto Purus National Park in eastern Peru, near the country's border with Brazil.

"This discovery highlights the great value of protected natural areas as refuge for biodiversity and unique species," Sernanp said.

Snakebite surge as Bangladesh hit by record rains
Rajshahi, Bangladesh (AFP) Oct 8, 2025 - In the swamplands along Bangladesh's mighty Padma River, snakes slithering through villages have become an unrelenting menace, leaving residents terrified and hospitals overwhelmed with bite victims.

Doctors and experts warn snakebites are on the rise, driven by heavy rains, shrinking habitats and shifting farming practices.

Bangladesh -- among the nations most vulnerable to climate change -- has seen nearly 15,000 snakebite admissions this year, with 84 deaths reported so far.

Farmer Ananda Mondol broke down as he recalled how a snake bit his ankle while he was working in a rice field this year.

"I couldn't talk, I couldn't move," the 35-year-old from Nimtola, a village in the northern district of Rajshahi, told AFP.

"I vomited, lost control of my bowels, and saliva was coming out of my mouth."

He spent three days in intensive care, and is still plagued by sleepless nights and persistent muscle pain.

The father of four has not returned to the fields since.

His wife, Sunita Rani, a traditional healer, said the family cannot afford further treatment.

Across the villages of northern Bangladesh, similar stories abound.

"Sometimes, they even lie with us on the bed," said Rezina Begum, as she washed clothes by the river.

Another villager, Mohammad Bablu, told AFP he dreads walking through the fields.

"My heart races," he said. "Only yesterday they killed seven snakes."

- 'Strong swimmers' -

The swamplands have always been a sanctuary for snakes, but floodwaters brought on by this year's extra heavy monsoon rains have pushed more of them from their natural shelters into human settlements.

And doctors say that has ramped up the deadly consequences.

At least 25 people have died from snakebites at the Rajshahi Medical College hospital since January, said professor of medicine Abu Shahin Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman.

The hospital treated more than 1,000 cases in nine months, including 206 bites from venomous species such as cobras, kraits and the feared Russell's viper.

"Many patients suffer acute kidney failure after snakebites," Rahman said.

Nationwide, authorities have recorded 84 snakebite deaths so far this year, alongside nearly 15,000 admissions.

That follows 118 deaths in 2024, one of the highest tolls in recent memory.

The once uncommon venomous Russell's viper has seen a resurgence in numbers since 2013, spreading panic.

Fatalities have risen steadily since.

A prolific breeder, Russell's vipers do not lay eggs -- they give birth to as many as 60 babies at a time, making them difficult to contain.

"They are strong swimmers and can float on water hyacinths," said Farid Ahsan, professor of zoology at Chittagong University.

This year's heavy rains have worsened the risk.

Rajshahi recorded 1,409 millimetres of rainfall between May and September, nearly a fifth higher above the seasonal norm of 1,175 mm.

- Boots and nets -

But experts say climate change is only part of the picture.

Gowhar Naim Wara, a disaster management specialist, blamed urbanisation and farming practices.

"Their habitat is gone, and they are now living in close contact with humans," Wara said.

Hospitals have scrambled to stock antivenom.

"We have sufficient antivenoms for the next three weeks," said Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that more imports were on the way.

But experts caution imported antidotes are not always effective, as venoms vary by species and region.

Bangladesh is working on its own treatments, with progress on a Russell's viper antivenom - though rollout remains at least three years away.

In the meantime, villagers are adapting as best they can -- carrying sticks and torches at night, wearing jeans and boots in the fields, and sleeping under mosquito nets.

"It could be any of us next," said Bablu. "We live every day with that thought."

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tails of the city: Paris rats find unlikely political ally
 Paris (AFP) Sept 29, 2025
 It has black button eyes and long, thin whiskers that tremble when it looks around curiously. Unlike most rats, this one has a name, Plume, and gets to enjoy the rare privilege of wandering around Paris on the shoulder of its owner, a local politician. Gregory Moreau, a Paris district deputy mayor, is on a mission to reconcile residents with the capital's population of rats which, it is said, outnumber the inner city's two million human residents by a big margin. "Hello, have you ever seen a ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale

 NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief
FLORA AND FAUNA
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing

 New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport

 Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn
FLORA AND FAUNA
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish

 Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks

 Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
FLORA AND FAUNA
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years

 Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze

 Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

 Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life

 Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates

 Africa's path to low-carbon food security
FLORA AND FAUNA
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

 Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry

 Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza

 Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam
FLORA AND FAUNA
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses

 WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles

 Algeria says army raid kills six militants

 Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts
FLORA AND FAUNA
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91

 Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.