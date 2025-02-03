Pentagon chief visits Mexico border as Trump cracks down on migration

In his first trip as Pentagon chief, Hegseth met with US troops -- who have been surged to the border region under Trump -- and then traveled to the frontier itself.
"This is a new era at the southern border, a new era of determination, a new era of cooperation. And at the Defense Department, we are proud to be a part of it," Hegseth said in televised remarks.
"We are going to get control of this border," he vowed.
Trump has ordered 1,500 additional military personnel to the border and his administration has carried out highly publicized immigration raids and arrests. Some migrants have additionally been deported using military aircraft.
Border security is a key priority for the president, who declared a national emergency at the US frontier with Mexico on his first day in office and also designated drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
"To the cartels, all options are on the table," Hegseth said Monday, without providing further details.
He also said that "any assets necessary" from the Defense Department will be used to support "the expulsion and detention of those in our country illegally," including the US base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
Trump last week ordered the preparation of a 30,000-person facility to hold migrants at the military base, which is primarily known as a detention center for suspects accused of terrorism-related offenses.
US Southern Command said Monday that 150 additional troops had been deployed to the base over the weekend to support "illegal alien holding operations."
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident
Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'
UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans
Generative AI's environmental impact in figures
Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'
Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it
Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban
Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas
First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg
Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice
Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
|
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution
Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours
Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island
'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries
France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal
A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters