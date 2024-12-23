Pier breaks off, floats away in heavy California storm

Lifeguards rescued two people after the structure in Santa Cruz broke free, firefighters said, while a third person managed to get themselves out of trouble.
Videos posted on social media showed part of the pier adrift in the water as waves lashed the coastline.
Santa Cruz resident Joe Merrill, who was working on the pier when it broke apart, told AFP it happened suddenly.
"About 300 to 500 feet (90-150 meters) of the wharf collapsed," he said.
"The crane, cargo... all of it just collapsed. Two people went in the water, but they were rescued. We had divers, boats, everything."
The National Weather Service reposted a video of the aftermath, explaining: "A portion of the Santa Cruz Pier has collapsed, and is floating away.
"Look at the ominous wave action on the horizon. You are risking your life, and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water."
The agency said towering waves were expected in the area over the next day.
"Dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions are forecast with very high surf, rip currents, sneaker waves, and coastal flooding through Tuesday for ALL beaches along the Pacific Coast," a message on X -- formerly Twitter -- said.
"Very rough seas, breaking waves to 40 feet (12 meters) and extremely dangerous conditions."
The storm hitting California was expected to bring rain to many areas, even the usually-dry far south around Los Angeles, and snow over the mountains.
It was then expected to move inland.
"A series of Pacific storm systems will cross the Northwest US this week bringing gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, and mountain snow," a forecast said.
"A few locally severe storms could occur across parts of central and East Texas on Tuesday."
High winds hit UK Christmas travel plans
London (AFP) Dec 22, 2024 - Christmas travellers in the UK faced festive misery on Sunday as high winds forced London's Heathrow Airport to cancel 100 flights.
"Due to strong winds and airspace restrictions, a small number of flights have been cancelled today," the UK's busiest airport said, confirming around 100 flights have been affected.
About 650 flights a day depart from Heathrow, according to the airport's website.
The UK's Met Office said yellow warnings for wind will remain in place until 9.00pm (2100GMT) on Sunday, with gusts of up to 75mph (125kph) forecast.
P&O Ferries also said that journeys between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in southern Scotland had been cancelled until at least 8.00pm (2000GMT), while rail operator ScotRail said it had imposed speed restrictions on some Scottish services.
Related Links
Weather News at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
Cutting edge satellite monitors water levels in Ohio River Basin
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
Buried landforms unveil ancient glacial history beneath the North Sea
|
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors
Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
Vanuatu reopening to commercial flights, quake toll hits 12
The economic risks of tsunamis on global trade
DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years
France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters