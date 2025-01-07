Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Quake in China's Tibet kills 32 with tremors felt in Nepal, India
Quake in China's Tibet kills 32 with tremors felt in Nepal, India
 By Isabel KUA
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 7, 2025

A powerful earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 32 people and collapsed "many buildings" on Tuesday, state media reported, with tremors also felt in neighbouring Nepal's capital Kathmandu and parts of India.

Videos published by China's state broadcaster CCTV showed destroyed houses with walls torn apart and rubble strewn across the ruins in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The quake struck Dingri county with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 9:05 am (0105 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The US Geological Survey reported the tremor as magnitude 7.1.

"Thirty-two people have been confirmed dead and 38 injured during the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region at 9:05 am Tuesday," Xinhua news agency said, citing the regional disaster relief headquarters.

"Dingri county and its surrounding areas experienced very strong tremors, and many buildings near the epicentre have collapsed," state broadcaster CCTV said earlier.

Xinhua said "local authorities are reaching out to various townships in the county to assess the impact of the quake".

Temperatures in Dingri are around minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and will drop to minus 18 this evening, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

The high-altitude county in the Tibet region is home to around 62,000 people and situated on the Chinese side of Mount Everest.

While earthquakes are common in the region, Tuesday's quake was the most powerful recorded within a 200-kilometre radius in the last five years, the CENC added.

- 'Shook quite strongly' -

As well as Kathmandu, areas around Lobuche in Nepal in the high mountains near Everest were also rattled by the tremor and aftershocks.

"It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake," said government official Jagat Prasad Bhusal in Nepal's Namche region, which lies nearer to Everest.

But no damage or deaths had been reported so far and security forces had been deployed, Nepali Home Minister spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari said.

Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

Some tremors were felt in Bihar state in India but no injuries were reported.

Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border in January last year.

A quake in December 2023 in northwest China killed 148 people and displaced thousands in Gansu province.

That quake was China's deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.

In the December 2023 earthquake, subzero temperatures made the aid operation launched in response even more challenging, with survivors huddled around outdoor fires to keep warm.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Moroccan activists tried over earthquake response criticism: lawyer
 Rabat (AFP) Dec 30, 2024
 Four activists advocating for victims of the 2023 earthquake in Morocco appeared in court on Monday to face charges including defamation, their lawyer told AFP. Said Ait Mahdi, the head of Al Haouz Earthquake Victims Coordination, was brought before a Marrakesh court "on allegations of defamation, insult and spreading false claims intended to harm individuals privacy," said his lawyer Mohamed Nouini. While Ait Mahdi has been in custody for a week, the other three defendants others, who face char ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
SHAKE AND BLOW
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
SHAKE AND BLOW
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

 An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes

 India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan

 Iran protests Afghan dam project in new water dispute
SHAKE AND BLOW
Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole

 ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters

 Melting sea ice in Antarctica causes ocean storms, scientists say
SHAKE AND BLOW
Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 China launches investigation into beef imports
SHAKE AND BLOW
Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations

 Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response

 Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows

 Moroccan activists tried over earthquake response criticism: lawyer
SHAKE AND BLOW
Five army volunteers in Burkina killed in attack

 Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions

 Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
SHAKE AND BLOW
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.