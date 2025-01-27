Earth Science News
 Record January heat of almost 27C bakes Spain's Valencia
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) Jan 27, 2025

Spain's Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia registered Monday its hottest January temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius in records going back more than 150 years, the national weather agency said.

The measurement broke the previous mark of 26.6 Celsius (79.9 Fahrenheit) recorded on January 22, 2018 in a data set starting in 1869, AEMET posted on X.

A west wind stoked exceptionally hot temperatures on the coast with some areas experiencing their warmest night on record from Sunday to Monday, the eastern Valencia region's weather association Avamet said.

Spain is on the front line of the climate crisis as longer, harsher and more frequent heatwaves bake the European country.

Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.

A warmer Mediterranean Sea fuelled the ferocious October storm that triggered Spain's deadliest floods in decades, with the Valencia region suffering almost all of the 232 victims.

2024 was Turkey's hottest-ever year on record
 Istanbul (AFP) Jan 13, 2025
 Turkey experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, its weather agency said Monday, as bouts of extreme temperatures multiplied across the globe due to climate change. "In 2024, the average temperature in Turkey was 15.6 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit), which is 1.7C higher than the average between 1991-2020," a statement said. "2024 was the hottest year in the last 53 years," it said, referring to the year when Turkey began keeping records. The previous record of 15.5 degrees w
