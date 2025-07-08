Satellite observations provide insight into post-wildfire forest recovery

Impact Statement: Satellite observations may be an efficient, cost-effective way for land managers to evaluate forest recovery after wildfires.
Using satellite observations to evaluate forest recovery following a wildfire could be an innovative, cost-efficient way to assess the effectiveness of land management practices, according to research published earlier this year.
Scientists at the U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR) developed a method that cross-references imagery from two NASA satellites with a specialized dataset of land areas developed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This enabled the research team to gain powerful insights into what percentage of forests were recovering from wildfires and assess the speed of recovery of different categories of land protection.
Traditionally, recovery of burn areas has been assessed by field work, which is time and labor intensive. Remote sensing offers a quick, low-cost way to assess burned areas.
"We've developed a simple framework that could give fire and land managers the ability to easily see what efforts make a difference in forest recovery after a wildfire," said Shima Shams, NSF NCAR scientist and lead author of the paper, "This method is a quick, cost-effective way to help managers know where to focus funds to get the maximum benefit."
The research was funded through NSF NCAR's Advanced Study Program postdoctoral fellowship.
The scientists then cross-referenced their findings with USGS's Protected Areas Database. The dataset classifies land areas into one of four broad conservation categories that are based on the extent of long-term biodiversity protection, human intervention, and suppression of natural disturbances.Satellite imagery and cross-referencing conservation categories.
Cross-referencing the remote sensing data with the conservation category allowed the researchers to determine the recovery of forest for each land management practice category. This process showed that areas lacking conservation practices were slower to recover, with unprotected areas recovering around 27% recovery rate at five years compared to 37% across areas with at least some degree of protection.
NSF NCAR researchers also examined fire severity across the different conservation categories and discovered that unprotected areas also experienced more severe fire events. Results showed that not only did areas categorized as "no protection mandate" recover more slowly, they also experienced a 25-47% higher burn severity. This highlights the importance of land management practices for both minimizing initial damage and boosting forest regrowth following a fire.
Additionally, the research revealed differences in recovery based on forest type. The observations showed that evergreen forests benefited the most from protective measures. Knowing which forest types are most affected by conservation practices is an additional piece of information that can help managers develop policy that best utilizes their resources, Shams said.
NSF NCAR scientists are hoping their next step will be working directly with land and fire managers to adapt the framework to the needs of individual management areas. This approach can help managers see how well different actions work and prioritize investment in strategies that are proven to make a difference.
"Managers need detailed assessment information to know if their decisions and plans were effective and help them know how to adjust their efforts in the future," said Shams. "Remote sensing is an efficient way to look at the big picture and showcase the efficiency of applied practices."
Research Report:Assessing the impact of conservation practices on post-wildfire recover of Evergreen and Conifer forests using remote sensing data
Related Links
NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR)
Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Texas floods: Misinformation across political spectrum sows confusion
Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report
Houses made from rice: Kyrgyzstan's eco-friendly revolution
OKI offers custom long flexible circuits for low-volume space tech production
A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery
Heat sink technology put to the test aboard Australian satellite mission
China says no ambition to build South Pacific military base
S.Leone islanders despair as rising ocean threatens survival
The Seine star of the summer again in Paris
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide
German navy to patrol the Arctic
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
|
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion
Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation
Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides
Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims
Storm Flossie strengthens into a hurricane near Mexico coast
France returns military base to Senegal; Jihadists wage string of attacks across Mali
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity
Anxious residents re-emerge after Mali jihadist attacks
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters