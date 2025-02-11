Singapore seniors hoof it to horse therapy

"Haydays with Horses" is a two-year programme to tap into the therapeutic power of miniature horses to help seniors improve their physical health, cognitive functions and psychological well-being.
The Southeast Asian nation has one of the region's most rapidly ageing populations and officials have warned that the "silver tsunami" is a key long-term threat.
Some organisations in Singapore have already introduced ballet lessons for seniors and silent disco sessions for those in elder care.
Now, for the first time, hooved, four-legged friends are joining the mix.
Pensioners are able to interact with miniature horses in "active-ageing" centres across the city, grooming the equids, combing their manes or just stroking the animals.
The sessions are backed by the philanthropic arm of Singapore's state investment fund, Temasek, and free for participants.
Seniors are also able to pet and walk retired race or polo horses, retrained for equine therapy.
Under the scheme, experts will study the impacts of the therapy on seniors and draw up potential guidelines for policy-making.
One medical expert involved in the research said most studies on equine therapy were usually done in the West.
"We have not come across many studies which have been done in Asia," Mythily Subramaniam, assistant chairperson of the Institute of Mental Health's medical board for research, told AFP.
She said if research results proved effective, it could open the door for new and innovative methods for elder care, including robots to help cope with Singapore's growing ranks of seniors.
More than a decade ago, one tenth of the population was 65 and above.
Authorities say by 2030, a quarter of the nation will be over 65, creating challenges in national health care and other sectors.
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'
Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week
El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield
NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms
Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation
Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines
New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data
Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
|
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini
'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put
Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster
Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN
Niger orders Red Cross to leave country
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters