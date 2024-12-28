Earth Science News
WHITE OUT
 Skier killed in Swiss avalanche
Skier killed in Swiss avalanche
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) Dec 28, 2024

An avalanche has killed a cross-country skier in southwestern Switzerland, police said Saturday.

The avalanche occurred at around 1:30 pm (1230 GMT) on Friday as two skiers made their way along the Cheilon glacier near Arolla, the Wallis regional police said.

"Suddenly, the snow mass gave way under the skis of one of them. He was carried by the avalanche to the bottom of the slope," a statement said.

Rescue workers were dispatched by helicopter and quickly located the victim under the snow.

"They resuscitated him before transporting the unfortunate man to Sion hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased is a 27-year-old Swiss man."

The avalanche risk in the area is currently at level "3 -- considerable" on a scale of one to five, according to Switzerland's Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research.

It was the second avalanche fatality of the winter in Switzerland, following the death on Monday of Sophie Hediger, 26, a member of the national snowboard cross team.

She was swept away by an avalanche in Arosa in southeast Switzerland.

Hediger won a snowboard cross silver medal at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games, competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and achieved her first Snowboard World Cup podium finishes in the 2023/24 season.

Related Links
 It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WHITE OUT
Tens of thousands still without power in Bosnia snowstorm
 Sarajevo (AFP) Dec 27, 2024
 Tens of thousands of people in Bosnia were still without electricity Friday due to a snowstorm, as rescuers found the body of a weather station employee dead on a mountain. The storm, which started on Sunday night, initally left more than 170,000 people without electricity and cut off parts of the Balkan nation. Although the weather has improved across the country, local officials and power firms said thousands of people were still cut off by blocked roads and tens of thousands of households wer ... read more
WHITE OUT
What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors

 Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

 Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents
WHITE OUT
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
WHITE OUT
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
WHITE OUT
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
WHITE OUT
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 China launches investigation into beef imports

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture
WHITE OUT
Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on

 The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand

 Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava
WHITE OUT
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

 US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture

 Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
WHITE OUT
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.