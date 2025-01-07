Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget

The visit comes a month ahead of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's first budget, which is expected to outline his plans to sustain the country's painful recovery from its worst economic meltdown in 2022.
Dissanayake will begin a three-day visit on January 14, said Nalinda Jayatissa.
It will be his second foreign trip -- after visiting regional powerhouse India last month -- since being elected in September.
China accounted for more than half of Sri Lanka's $14 billion debt borrowed from other governments at the time the island defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2022 when Colombo ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines.
Leftist Dissanayake has already endorsed a $2.9 billion, four-year IMF bailout loan program negotiated by his predecessor in 2023, and plans to maintain high taxation to shore up state revenue.
After much delay, the Sri Lankan government concluded a restructuring of both bilateral loans and international sovereign bonds last month, ending its bankrupt status.
Official sources said Sri Lanka was likely to seek more financial assistance from China.
The two countries are also due to sign several agreements, including closer cooperation between state media organisations.
Dissanayake will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake.
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance
What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
New method turns e-waste to gold
Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Iran protests Afghan dam project in new water dispute
One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
Melting sea ice in Antarctica causes ocean storms, scientists say
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
China launches investigation into beef imports
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte
Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response
A fearful New Year in temporary homes after Japan quake
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'
Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters