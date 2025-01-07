Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget
Sri Lanka president to visit China ahead of budget
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) Jan 7, 2025

Sri Lanka's president will travel to the island's largest bilateral lender China next week ahead of his first national budget, the information minister said Tuesday.

The visit comes a month ahead of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's first budget, which is expected to outline his plans to sustain the country's painful recovery from its worst economic meltdown in 2022.

Dissanayake will begin a three-day visit on January 14, said Nalinda Jayatissa.

It will be his second foreign trip -- after visiting regional powerhouse India last month -- since being elected in September.

China accounted for more than half of Sri Lanka's $14 billion debt borrowed from other governments at the time the island defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2022 when Colombo ran out of foreign exchange to pay for essential imports such as food, fuel and medicines.

Leftist Dissanayake has already endorsed a $2.9 billion, four-year IMF bailout loan program negotiated by his predecessor in 2023, and plans to maintain high taxation to shore up state revenue.

After much delay, the Sri Lankan government concluded a restructuring of both bilateral loans and international sovereign bonds last month, ending its bankrupt status.

Official sources said Sri Lanka was likely to seek more financial assistance from China.

The two countries are also due to sign several agreements, including closer cooperation between state media organisations.

Dissanayake will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Blinken in Japan after rift on steel deal
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 7, 2025
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Japan on Tuesday for talks expected to address North Korean missile launches, but President Joe Biden's blocking of a steel deal is straining the allies' warm ties. Business groups say Biden's decision could have a chilling effect on investment in the world's largest economy, where leaders across the political divide have called for closer ties with Japan to counter a rising China. With two weeks left before president-elect Donald Trump takes over, the ... read more
TRADE WARS
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

 Human civilization at a tipping point between authoritarian collapse and technological superabundance

 What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors
TRADE WARS
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
TRADE WARS
India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Iran protests Afghan dam project in new water dispute

 One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves
TRADE WARS
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters

 Melting sea ice in Antarctica causes ocean storms, scientists say

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
TRADE WARS
The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom

 China launches investigation into beef imports

 Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations
TRADE WARS
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows

 French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

 Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response

 A fearful New Year in temporary homes after Japan quake
TRADE WARS
Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
TRADE WARS
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.