Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 Syria authorities name HTS military chief as transitional defence minister
Syria authorities name HTS military chief as transitional defence minister
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Damascus (AFP) Dec 31, 2024

Syria's new authorities announced on Tuesday that the military chief of the Islamist group that spearheaded the offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad had been appointed defence minister in the transitional government.

"The General Command announces the nomination of General Murhaf Abu Qasra as defence minister in the new government of the Syrian Arab Republic," said a statement carried by the official news agency SANA.

Abu Qasra, 41, a former agronomist, led the armed wing of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) for five years.

As commander of the Islamist rebel forces, he played a key role in the offensive that ousted Assad on December 8 after a lightning advance from north Syria to the capital Damascus.

On Sunday, Abu Qasra was given the rank of general in a decree from HTS chief Ahmed al-Sharaa, now Syria's de facto leader.

Some other key positions in the transitional government, headed by Mohammad al-Bashir, have already been filled.

Bashir, who led the rebels' self-proclaimed "Salvation Government" in their northwestern Idlib bastion, was made interim prime minister until March 1.

In an interview with AFP on December 17, Abu Qasra used his real name for the first time after years of going by his nom de guerre Abu Hassan al-Hamawi, which referenced his native Hama region in central Syria.

He said in the interview that HTS would be "the first" to dissolve its armed wing and integrate into the national forces, demanding that other groups do the same.

Abu Qasra also said that the new leadership would seek to extend its authority to semi-autonomous, Kurdish-held areas in Syria's north and northwest.

In the interview, Abu Qasra called on the international community to "find a solution" to repeated Israeli strikes and an "incursion" into Syrian territory in the wake of Assad's fall.

Leader Sharaa has also criticised Israel's military action, which he said "threatens a new unjustified escalation in the region".

But he noted that "the general exhaustion in Syria after years of war and conflict does not allow us to enter new conflicts."

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy
 Washington (AFP) Dec 30, 2024
 Joe Biden led US presidents and other world leaders in paying tribute to Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday aged 100. "America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. He added later in a televised address that Carter "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds." "We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter." President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter "a debt of grat ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region

 What we know about disappearance of four Ecuadoran minors

 Felipe VI urges Spain to learn from floods in Christmas message

 Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami
DEMOCRACY
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers

 Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
DEMOCRACY
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

 Key public service makes quiet return in Gaza

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
DEMOCRACY
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
DEMOCRACY
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 China launches investigation into beef imports

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture
DEMOCRACY
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte

 Tears, prayers as Asia mourns tsunami dead 20 years on

 Tens of thousands protest over Spain flood response

 The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand
DEMOCRACY
10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike

 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

 US says kills two Al-Shabaab fighters in airstrike; Gabon jails eight officers over torture

 DR Congo president makes changes at top of armed forces
DEMOCRACY
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.