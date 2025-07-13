Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 Syria says wildfires contained after 10 days
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Damascus (AFP) July 13, 2025

Syria's civil defence agency on Sunday said wildfires in the country's west, which have burned vast tracts of forest and farmland and forced evacuations, had been brought under control after 10 days.

In a statement on Facebook, the agency said that "with the spread of the fires halted and the fire hotspots brought under control on all fronts" on Saturday, teams on the ground were working to cool down the affected areas while monitoring any signs of reignition.

The blazes in the coastal province of Latakia broke out amid an intense heatwave across the region.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said they destroyed about 100 square kilometres (40 square miles) of forest and farmland.

As the fires raged, Syrian emergency workers faced tough conditions including high temperatures, strong winds, rugged mountainous terrain and the danger of explosive war remnants.

This all comes in a country worn down by years of conflict and economic crisis.

In a post on X, the Syrian minister for emergencies and disaster management, Raed al-Saleh, said that with help from Turkish, Jordanian, Lebanese, Qatari and Iraqi teams, firefighters had "managed to halt the spread of the fire on all fronts, which is the most important step toward containing the wildfires."

The "situation is the best it has been in the past 10 days", Saleh said late Saturday.

"There are still threats due to wind activity, but we are working to prevent any renewed expansion of the fires," the minister added.

The civil defence agency said rescue teams were carrying out "operations to open pathways and firebreaks within the forests... in order to reduce the chances of fire spreading in case of reignition".

Authorities have not reported any casualties, but several towns in Latakia province have been evacuated as a precaution.

Nearly seven months after the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, Syria is still reeling from more than a decade of civil war that ravaged the country's economy, infrastructure and public services.

With man-made climate change increasing the likelihood and intensity of droughts and wildfires worldwide, Syria has also been battered by heatwaves and low rainfall.

In June, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation told AFP that Syria had "not seen such bad climate conditions in 60 years".

