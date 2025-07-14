Tens of millions of tons of nanoplastics detected adrift in North Atlantic

The study, which marks the first quantitative estimate of oceanic nanoplastics, was made possible by a collaborative effort combining oceanographic and atmospheric expertise. "This estimate shows that there is more plastic in the form of nanoparticles floating in this part of the ocean, than there is in larger micro- or macroplastics floating in the Atlantic or even all the world's oceans!" said NIOZ researcher and Utrecht University professor Helge Niemann.
Utrecht master's student Sophie ten Hietbrink contributed to the research aboard the RV Pelagia. Over four weeks, she collected water samples from 12 sites stretching from the Azores to the European continental shelf. Using fine filtration and mass spectrometry, her team identified plastic molecules smaller than one micrometer.
Previous reports had confirmed the presence of nanoplastics in seawater but lacked quantifiable data. Niemann attributes the current study's success to collaboration with atmospheric scientist Dusan Materic, whose insights enabled accurate extrapolation across the North Atlantic.
Ten Hietbrink called the findings "a shocking amount," highlighting their role in resolving the mystery of the planet's "missing plastic"-unaccounted debris believed lost but now shown to persist in microscopic form.
The team also explored how nanoplastics enter ocean waters. Sunlight breaks down larger plastics into smaller fragments, while rivers and atmospheric deposition-including rain and airborne dust-serve as additional sources.
Niemann warned of serious biological implications. "It is already known that nanoplastics can penetrate deep into our bodies. They are even found in brain tissue," he said. Their presence throughout marine ecosystems, from microbes to top predators, calls for urgent investigation into ecological impacts.
Future research will aim to identify plastic types like polyethylene and polypropylene, which may have gone undetected due to molecular interference. Researchers also plan to assess whether similar contamination levels exist in other oceans.
Despite the startling discovery, Niemann stressed that cleanup is not feasible. "The nanoplastics that are there, can never be cleaned up," he said. "So an important message from this research is that we should at least prevent the further pollution of our environment with plastics."
Research Report:Nanoplastic concentrations across the North Atlantic
