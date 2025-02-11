Tibetan tree rings link climate stress to Chinese dynastic turmoil: study

Last year was the hottest on record both globally and in China, with extreme weather events wreaking havoc worldwide and natural disasters causing $310 billion in economic losses, according to one estimate.
Research published this month, based on an analysis of the rings of Qilian Juniper trees on the Tibetan Plateau, offers a glimpse into how climate stress shaped societies and power shifts millennia ago.
"Given growing concerns about global climate change, it is critical to understand both historical and current shifts in the hydroclimate," the researchers wrote in the report published in the prestigious Nature journal.
Changes in the tree rings' isotopes -- forms of a chemical element with specific properties -- can be used to understand precipitation variations over time.
This enabled the researchers, many from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, to reconstruct a climate record for the past 3,476 years.
"Our hydroclimate reconstruction indicates that the rise and fall of several Chinese dynasties corresponds with the timing of significant shifts towards arid conditions, with three distinct phases of long-term precipitation decline following the long humid period," the report said.
During the first drought phase -- which ran from 110 BC to 280 AD -- the short-lived Xin Dynasty was established and then rapidly declined.
When the climate became arid after 14 AD, famine and instances of cannibalism increased, leading to widespread uprisings and eventually culminating in the dynasty's overthrow, the report said.
This drought period also coincided with the wars during the Three Kingdoms Period, which along with a widespread famine caused by the drought, led to a significant decrease in China's population from 60 million to 30 million, the report said.
The second phase was between 330 and 770 AD, taking in the Tuyuhun, Sui and Tang dynasties.
The third phase -- 950 to 1300 AD -- corresponds with the Song dynasty and its decline.
"The humid conditions in the earlier stages of each dynasty were associated with periods of prosperity, while the progressive shift toward aridity consistently coincided with their decline and eventual collapse," the report added.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide
UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'
Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week
El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield
NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm
PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms
Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation
Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines
New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels
Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data
Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes
Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
|
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees
French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs
Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini
'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put
Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster
Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN
Niger orders Red Cross to leave country
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters