Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Tibetan tree rings link climate stress to Chinese dynastic turmoil: study
Tibetan tree rings link climate stress to Chinese dynastic turmoil: study
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 11, 2025

A study tracking rainfall patterns over thousands of years has found that more arid periods coincided with ages of dynastic turmoil in China -- highlighting a historical link between climate stress and social unrest.

Last year was the hottest on record both globally and in China, with extreme weather events wreaking havoc worldwide and natural disasters causing $310 billion in economic losses, according to one estimate.

Research published this month, based on an analysis of the rings of Qilian Juniper trees on the Tibetan Plateau, offers a glimpse into how climate stress shaped societies and power shifts millennia ago.

"Given growing concerns about global climate change, it is critical to understand both historical and current shifts in the hydroclimate," the researchers wrote in the report published in the prestigious Nature journal.

Changes in the tree rings' isotopes -- forms of a chemical element with specific properties -- can be used to understand precipitation variations over time.

This enabled the researchers, many from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, to reconstruct a climate record for the past 3,476 years.

"Our hydroclimate reconstruction indicates that the rise and fall of several Chinese dynasties corresponds with the timing of significant shifts towards arid conditions, with three distinct phases of long-term precipitation decline following the long humid period," the report said.

During the first drought phase -- which ran from 110 BC to 280 AD -- the short-lived Xin Dynasty was established and then rapidly declined.

When the climate became arid after 14 AD, famine and instances of cannibalism increased, leading to widespread uprisings and eventually culminating in the dynasty's overthrow, the report said.

This drought period also coincided with the wars during the Three Kingdoms Period, which along with a widespread famine caused by the drought, led to a significant decrease in China's population from 60 million to 30 million, the report said.

The second phase was between 330 and 770 AD, taking in the Tuyuhun, Sui and Tang dynasties.

The third phase -- 950 to 1300 AD -- corresponds with the Song dynasty and its decline.

"The humid conditions in the earlier stages of each dynasty were associated with periods of prosperity, while the progressive shift toward aridity consistently coincided with their decline and eventual collapse," the report added.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Fighting global warming in nations' self-interest: UN climate chief
 Brasilia (AFP) Feb 6, 2025
 The UN's climate chief, seeking to shore up solidarity on combating global warming as the United States retreats from its leadership role, appealed to nations' self-interest in a speech Thursday. Speaking at a university in Brazil's capital, Simon Stiell said global heating was "dangerously high," but that real progress had been made since the landmark Paris Agreement. He conceded many countries would miss a February 10 deadline to submit their next round of climate plans - giving them until Se ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 UK's Lammy warns US aid cuts could see China step into 'gap'

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Filipino researchers identify Taal ash as new radiation shield

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 PlayStation Network back online after 24-hour outage

 Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 Canada close to visiting forces deal with Philippines

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Mali army vows to pursue 'terrorists' behind deadly convoy attack

 80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.