Tourist coins pose giant problem at N. Ireland's famous causeway site

Now authorities are urging tourists to keep their coins in their pockets to preserve the spectacular landscape.
Some 40,000 columns mark the causeway, Northern Ireland's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Geologists say the natural phenomenon was created by an outpouring of basalt lava 60 million years ago.
Legend has it that the causeway was formed by Irish giant Finn McCool.
In recent decades, visitors have pushed thousands of coins into fissures in the rocks.
The gesture is "a token of love or luck", according to Cliff Henry, the causeway's nature engagement officer.
But the coins rapidly corrode and expand, causing the basalt to flake and leaving "unsightly" rust-coloured streaks, Henry told AFP.
He pointed to streaks on a rock and gingerly prised out a US cent with a set of keys.
"We get a lot of euros and dollar cents. But coins from literally all over the world -- any currency you can think of, pretty much -- we have had it here," he said.
A report by the British Geological Survey in 2021 revealed that the coins were "doing some serious damage" and something had to be done about it, he noted.
Signs are now in place around the site appealing to tourists to "leave no trace".
- 'Distressed' -
"Once some visitors see other people have done it, they feel that they need to add to it," causeway tour guide Joan Kennedy told AFP.
She and her colleagues now gently but firmly tell tourists to desist.
At the exit from the causeway, a US couple said they were "distressed" to hear of the damage the metal caused.
"Our guide mentioned as we came up that people had been putting coins into the stones. It's really terrible to hear that," said Robert Lewis, a 75-year-old from Florida.
"It's kind of like damaging any kind of nature when you are doing something like that, putting something foreign into nature. It's not good," said his wife, Geri, 70.
As part of a �30,000 ($40,000) conservation project, stone masons recently removed as many coins as they could -- without causing further damage -- from 10 test sites around the causeway.
Henry said the trial was successful and is to be expanded across the causeway.
"If we can get all those coins removed to start with that will help the situation and hopefully no more coins will be put in," he said.
"If visitors see fewer coins in the stones and hear appeals to stop the damaging practice, the problem can maybe be solved.
"We know that visitors love and cherish the Giant's Causeway,and many form deep personal connections to it, so we want this natural wonder to remain special for future generations."
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Poland reintroduces border controls on Germany, Lithuania
Cold baths, climate shelters as Southern Europe heatwave intensifies
Netanyahu rejects report Israeli troops ordered to fire on Gaza aid-seekers
The mixed fortunes of development aid
Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports
A New Alloy is Enabling Ultra-Stable Structures Needed for Exoplanet Discovery
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs
S.Leone islanders despair as rising ocean threatens survival
'I lost my battle': warming sea killing Albania fishing
'Every day I see land disappear': Suriname's battle to keep sea at bay
China to resume some Japanese seafood imports after Fukushima ban
Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide
German navy to patrol the Arctic
Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change
|
Sri Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine: charity
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
Climate change could cut crop yields up to a quarter
Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims
One dead, 28 missing in floods on China-Nepal border
Typhoon Danas kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan; Woman killed during storms across northern Italy
Indonesia volcano spews 18-kilometre ash tower
US sanctions on Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use take effect
Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight
Africa must pivot from aid to trade: WTO
Tunisia U-turn on phosphate plant sparks anger in blighted city
Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters