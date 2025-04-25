Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Trump scraps US office on climate diplomacy
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 25, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration has abolished the office that runs US climate diplomacy, potentially meaning the world's largest economy will be a no-show at November's COP30 summit in Brazil.

The State Department confirmed Friday that its Office of Global Change, which was in charge of representing the United States in UN climate diplomacy, was being closed.

"We will not participate in international agreements and initiatives that do not reflect our country's values," a State Department spokesperson said.

"Consequently, this office -- which supported the efforts of previous administrations to hobble the United States through participation in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other agreements purporting to limit or prevent climate change -- is unnecessary."

The move was not a surprise as Trump is a climate skeptic and moved to pull the United States for the second time out of the landmark Paris climate accord immediately on returning to office on January 20.

The climate office was among notable absences when Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday laid out a reorganization of the State Department that is expected to include job cuts.

But a complete US absence at the November summit in the Amazonian city of Belem would be a major shift in global climate diplomacy.

The United States participated in climate talks under the skeptic George W. Bush -- often with a goal of watering down agreements -- and fossil fuel producers such as Saudi Arabia remain part of the process despite frequent disagreements.

Even if the United States ultimately sends some representative to the climate talks, it will mark a sharp shift in the profile of the position in just four years.

Former president Joe Biden elevated the climate envoy position to cabinet status and tapped for the role John Kerry, the former secretary of state, senator and presidential candidate.

Kerry worked closely with China, the world's largest emitter, during the 2023 COP28 conference in Dubai to reach a first-ever call for the world to move away from fossil fuels responsible for much of the world's warming.

The planet has already heated up at least 1.36 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, according to the EU's climate monitor Copernicus.

Scientists warn that 1.5C warming is enough for major damage to the planet, including rising disasters and the disappearance of most of coral reefs.

