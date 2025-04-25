Trump scraps US office on climate diplomacy

The State Department confirmed Friday that its Office of Global Change, which was in charge of representing the United States in UN climate diplomacy, was being closed.
"We will not participate in international agreements and initiatives that do not reflect our country's values," a State Department spokesperson said.
"Consequently, this office -- which supported the efforts of previous administrations to hobble the United States through participation in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other agreements purporting to limit or prevent climate change -- is unnecessary."
The move was not a surprise as Trump is a climate skeptic and moved to pull the United States for the second time out of the landmark Paris climate accord immediately on returning to office on January 20.
The climate office was among notable absences when Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday laid out a reorganization of the State Department that is expected to include job cuts.
But a complete US absence at the November summit in the Amazonian city of Belem would be a major shift in global climate diplomacy.
The United States participated in climate talks under the skeptic George W. Bush -- often with a goal of watering down agreements -- and fossil fuel producers such as Saudi Arabia remain part of the process despite frequent disagreements.
Even if the United States ultimately sends some representative to the climate talks, it will mark a sharp shift in the profile of the position in just four years.
Former president Joe Biden elevated the climate envoy position to cabinet status and tapped for the role John Kerry, the former secretary of state, senator and presidential candidate.
Kerry worked closely with China, the world's largest emitter, during the 2023 COP28 conference in Dubai to reach a first-ever call for the world to move away from fossil fuels responsible for much of the world's warming.
The planet has already heated up at least 1.36 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, according to the EU's climate monitor Copernicus.
Scientists warn that 1.5C warming is enough for major damage to the planet, including rising disasters and the disappearance of most of coral reefs.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
Thailand to test disaster alerts after quake criticism
Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'
UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs
NASA deploys UAVSAR flights to map snowmelt and refine water resource forecasting
Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense
Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit
|
Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation
Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood
AU Somalia mission says needs 8,000 more peacekeepers
Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'
Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine
China and Kenya pledge to upgrade ties, oppose tariffs
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters