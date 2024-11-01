Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Turkmenistan's battle against desert sand

Turkmenistan's battle against desert sand

By Anton LOMOV
 Bokurdak, Turkmenistan (AFP) Dec 18, 2025

Residents in the remote Turkmen village of Bokurdak have long depended on the Karakum Desert for their livelihoods, cultivating every square metre they can in a constant battle with nature.

It is a battle that some fear they are now losing.

Over recent years, large dunes have started encroaching on the land in the village, while rolling desert sands have forced residents to shift further downhill, local pensioner Kakabai Baimedov told AFP.

For those who live in the desert -- known as "gumli" in Turkmen -- this has been "very difficult", Baimedov said.

"The village of Bokurdak used to be on a hill north of this place. Then, due to the advancing desert, we had to move lower and lower," Baimedov told AFP.

While sand and the steppe have always been part of life in Central Asia, scientists warn climate change and other human activities are accelerating desertification and the degradation of the land.

In addition to being an ecological and social problem, desertification is also an economic burden, costing an estimated six percent of Central Asia's GDP annually, according to the World Bank.

The Karakum Desert covers more than 80 percent of Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

"If its vegetation and soil cover are not properly managed, the surface is easily subject to erosion, degrading farmland and forming sand dunes," Turkmen scientist Mukhammet Durikov told AFP.

Deforestation is another key culprit, while severe droughts and dry winds fuelled by climate change are making the problem worse, he said.

- Tree-planting campaign -

Central Asia is especially vulnerable to climate change: average temperatures in the region have risen by about twice the global average since 1991, according to UN data.

Authorities in Turkmenistan -- a politically isolated country of seven million people -- have sought to curb desertification through a massive tree-planting campaign.

The government announced in the summer that 162 million trees had been planted over the past 20 years.

"The president himself actively participates in the fight against desertification," an official from the environmental ministry told AFP.

The ministry and regional officials are responsible for planting sites for the trees, overseeing their planting and care, the official said.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the government's claims.

The country bordering the Caspian Sea restricts independent reporting and keeps information about government activities largely secret.

Turkmenistan's two leaders, father-and-son duo Gurbanguly and Serdar Berdymukhamedov, have been keen to show they are taking action in combating desertification.

State media shows Serdar regularly appearing with a shovel in hand planting trees.

"Previously, it was spruces or cedars, but today, we find endemic species better adapted to the climate," Merdan Arazmedov, a member of Turkmenistan's Nature Protection Society, told AFP.

- Keeping water in the soil -

In Bokurdak, scientists have mainly planted saxauls -- a hardy desert shrub whose roots penetrate as much as 15 metres (49 feet) underground to capture water, Arazmedov said.

The saxaul -- which is also being used in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan -- helps retain sand, improves soil moisture, and also serves as a natural barrier for homes.

Baimedov, who has become an amateur botanist, tends to about 15,000 saplings, which are aimed at forming a green wall against the sand.

"It takes 15-20 years to grow a tree like this," he said, pointing to an eight-metre- (26-foot-) high saxaul.

The saxaul is also being used to protect the capital Ashgabat, where "environmental activists have planted more than 50 hectares of saxaul on the edge of the desert," Arazmedov said.

"Now, the road to the capital is no longer covered in sand, traffic flows smoothly, and the number of accidents has decreased," he added.

But for Baimedov, whose main weapon against the desert is planting trees, the battle has become all the harder due to climate change.

"In the past, it was enough to water young saxaul daily with up to 10 litres of water," he said.

"Today, due to climate change and rising temperatures, it takes up to 20 litres each day to ensure rooting."

Turkmenistan has employed other methods to beat the sand.

Last year, scientists in the country announced they had launched successful trials spraying the soil with cyanobacteria, also known as "blue-green algae" -- a method that helps retain moisture and facilitate tree rooting.

In September, Turkmenistan's president proposed creating a regional centre against desertification in Central Asia.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ancient town and its manuscripts face ravages of the Sahara
 Oualata, Mauritania (AFP) June 6, 2025
 From his roof, Sidi Mohamed Lemine Sidiya scans the mediaeval town of Oualata, a treasure that is disappearing under the sands of the Mauritanian desert. "It's a magnificent, extraordinary town," said Sidiya, who is battling to preserve the place known as the "Shore of Eternity". Oualata is one of a UNESCO-listed quartet of ancient, fortified towns or "ksour", which in their heyday were trading and religious centres and now hold jewels dating back to the Middle Ages. Doors crafted from acaci ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief

 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination

 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

 Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather

 US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ocean warming drove past Greenland ice stream retreat

 Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges

 Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study

 Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years

 Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
CLIMATE SCIENCE
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government

 G.Bissau junta says coup leader barred from running for president
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

 Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.