UN confirms US demand to withdrawal from Paris climate deal

On his first day back in the White House, Trump announced the United States would leave the accord, which is managed by the UN climate change body. It brings together almost all the world's nations and aims to keep global average temperature rise below a critical threshold.
"I can confirm to you that the United States has notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as a depository, of its withdrawal on January 27 of this year from the Paris agreement," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.
"According to Article 28, paragraph two, of the Paris agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on January 27, 2026."
The move comes as global average temperatures over the past two years surpassed the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold for the first time, underscoring the urgency of climate action.
Trump previously withdrew the United States from the Paris accord during his first term. Despite this, the agreement -- adopted in 2015 by 195 parties to curb greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change -- appears poised to endure.
Washington typically provides 22 percent of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat's budget, with the body's operating costs for 2024-2025 projected at $96.5 million.
Billionaire entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg has announced that his foundation will step in to meet the shortfall.
The secretariat is tasked with supporting the global response to climate threats, and organizes international climate conferences, the next of which will be COP30 held in Brazil in November.
Dujarric told a media briefing that "we reaffirm our commitment to the Paris agreement and support all effective efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius."
Since coming back to office, Trump has also declared a "national energy emergency" to expand drilling in the world's top oil and gas producer, said he would scrap vehicle emissions standards, and vowed to halt offshore wind farms.
Critics warn the Paris withdrawal undermines global cooperation on reducing fossil fuel use and could embolden major polluters like China and India to weaken their commitments, while Argentina, under libertarian President Javier Milei, has also said it is "reevaluating" its participation.
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires
US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'
Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary
New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
How is Antarctica melting
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
|
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Pakistan drought dents winter harvest
Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries
Italy defends expulsion of wanted Libya police chief
Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters