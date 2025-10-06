Earth Science News
EARLY EARTH
 USF study: Ancient plankton hint at steadier future for ocean life
illustration only
USF study: Ancient plankton hint at steadier future for ocean life
 by Dyllan Furness, College of Marine Science
 St.Petersburg, FL (SPX) Oct 06, 2025

A team of scientists has uncovered a rare isotope in microscopic fossils, offering fresh evidence that ocean ecosystems may be more resilient than once feared.

In a new study co-led by Patrick Rafter of the University of South Florida, researchers show that warming in the tropical Pacific - home to some of the world's most productive fisheries - may not trigger the severe declines predicted by earlier models. Instead, the region's fisheries could remain productive even as ocean temperatures rise.

Rafter, a chemical oceanographer at USF's College of Marine Science, said the findings are welcome news.

"Our measurements suggest that, on a warmer planet, the availability of marine nutrients to fuel plant growth and fisheries may not necessarily decline," Rafter said.

The paper highlights a cutting-edge approach to predicting future ocean conditions by examining the distant past. Further study could reveal more reason for optimism about global ocean productivity.

The team turned to the Pliocene Epoch, 5.3 to 2.6 million years ago, when ocean warming trends were similar to today's. By analyzing nitrogen isotopes preserved in the shells of tiny plankton called foraminifera (forams), researchers reconstructed nutrient characteristics in the tropical Pacific.

Today, nutrient upwelling in the region supports vast blooms of plankton - the base of the marine food chain. During warming events like El Nino, this process weakens, reducing nutrients and harming fisheries. Previous studies suggested such conditions could become permanent in a hotter world.

But Rafter and his colleagues found no evidence of reduced nitrate concentrations - a key nutrient for plankton - in the eastern tropical Pacific over the last five million years. The results suggest that nutrient upwelling and biological productivity remained stable despite higher global temperatures.

"We've used this nitrogen isotope like a geochemical fingerprint," Rafter said. "We don't have a time machine, but we can use our detective toolkit to reconstruct what happened in the ocean the last time Earth was as warm as today."

Extracting the isotopes required painstaking work. Researchers from USF, the University of Massachusetts Boston, the University of California Irvine and Princeton University hand-sorted foram shells from deep-sea cores, dissolved them and analyzed the nitrogen isotopes with the help of bacteria.

"Analyzing nitrogen isotopes derived from forams has allowed us to reconstruct the past with precision," Rafter said. "We can compare these past conditions to today and make better predictions about the future. The methods we've used represent a big step forward in improving our predictive capabilities."

For Jesse Farmer, co-lead author and assistant professor at UMass Boston, the findings provide cautious optimism.

"Our current warming is happening so quickly that the ocean may behave differently than it does when it's been warm for a long time, as was the case in the Pliocene," Farmer said, also noting modern threats such as ocean acidification and overfishing. Still, he added: "It's good news that the nutrient supply to the eastern Pacific food web will be maintained in a warmer ocean."

Looking ahead, the team plans to apply their "detective toolkit" to other parts of the ocean.

"We're looking at a changing system," Rafter said. "What's clear from this study is that the system is more complicated than we previously thought."

Much of the research for the study was conducted while Rafter and Farmer were postdocs at Princeton in the lab of Daniel Sigman, the paper's senior author.

Research Report:Persistent eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean upwelling since the warm Pliocene

Related Links
 University of South Florida,
 Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARLY EARTH
Asteroid tells secrets of Earth's 'far wetter' building blocks
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 10, 2025
 Earth's building blocks were "far wetter" than previously imagined, new analysis of tiny samples from a distant asteroid has suggested, overturning long-held assumptions about the early solar system. Research on a tiny portion of the 5.4 grams of rock and dust collected from the Ryugu asteroid, some 300 million kilometres (185 million miles) from Earth, offers new insights into how the solar system looked in the early life of our planet. Scientists believe the reason Earth has oceans, lakes and ... read more
EARLY EARTH
Hong Kong's coastal businesses pick up pieces after typhoon

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 NATO drone competition highlightes use of autonomous technology in disaster relief

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale
EARLY EARTH
Responding to the climate impact of generative AI

 Creator says AI actress is 'piece of art' after backlash

 Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55 bn

 US tech company Cloud HQ announces $4.8 bn data center project in Mexico
EARLY EARTH
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring

 Cracked coatings unlock new pathway for solar-powered clean water systems

 Crocodile skin inspires resilient solar desalination breakthrough
EARLY EARTH
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze

 Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

 85 hidden lakes discovered beneath Antarctic ice sheet

 Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
EARLY EARTH
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards; Bumper harvest falls flat for Italy's Asti vineyards

 Floods devastate India's breadbasket of Punjab

 Fruit fly tests in Greece target invasive species threat
EARLY EARTH
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

 Torrential downpours kill nine in Ukraine's Odesa; Flash floods shut beaches on Spain's Ibiza

 Typhoon Bualoi inflicts death, lasting floods on Vietnam

 South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa
EARLY EARTH
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses

 Clashes in DR Congo despite peace efforts

 Algeria says army raid kills six militants

 Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta
EARLY EARTH
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.