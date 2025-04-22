Earth Science News
 US offers $5M reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of MS-13 leader
 by Sheri Walsh
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 22, 2025

The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the leader of foreign terrorist organization MS-13, the State Department announced Monday.

The reward is seeking information "in any country" on Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" and "Alexander Mendoza," the leader of MS-13 in Honduras.

"Under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, we are offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, aka 'PORKY,' an MS-13 leader in Honduras," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce wrote Monday in a post on X.

"MS-13 is a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specifically Designated Terrorist -- they must be stopped!"

The State Department's announcement accuses Archaga Carías of "conspiracy to distribute and import cocaine to the United States, continuing criminal enterprise conspiracy, possession of machine guns and conspiracy to possess machine guns during a drug trafficking crime."

Archaga Carías is one of the FBI's, as well as one of the Drug Enforcement Administration's and Homeland Security Investigations,' Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. He was sanctioned in February by the Treasury Department for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, murder, extortion and money laundering.

"Treasury's sanctions against MS-13 aim to interrupt its use of the financial system to launder illicit proceeds," Brian Nelson, secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

According to the Treasury Department, Archaga Carías ordered the murder of a number of rival gang members. He also supplied drug trafficking organizations with weapons and escaped from prison in Honduras. He remains at large.

The State Department calls him the highest-ranking member of MS-13 in Honduras and responsible for the gang's importation of "large amounts of cocaine" into the United States. The State Department also accuses Archaga Carías of directing MS-13's criminal activities, including murder, kidnappings and other violent crimes.

