Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 What Elon Musk's Twitter tactics may bode for US government
What Elon Musk's Twitter tactics may bode for US government
 By Glenn CHAPMAN
 San Francisco (AFP) Feb 4, 2025

As Elon Musk and his aides take control of the US Treasury's payments system, the drastic job cuts and other shake-ups he instituted on buying Twitter may offer a preview of what government workers can expect.

Musk, the world's richest person, is leading President Donald Trump's federal cost-cutting efforts under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The Treasury's closely guarded payments system handles the money flow of the US government, including $6 trillion annually for Social Security, Medicare, federal salaries, and other critical payments.

Ryan Mac, co-author of the recently released book "Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter," told AFP what the tycoon's involvement could mean for massive federal agencies.

Q: What did Musk make of Twitter?

A: "Elon Musk saw Twitter as a bloated company that was being mismanaged. He fashioned himself as a great cost cutter.

"He has done this for years at Tesla and SpaceX. That is the same principle he applied after buying Twitter.

"Now, we are seeing the impacts of that. More than 80 percent of the company has departed, been laid off or fired.

"Costs have been severely reduced, in turn that's also reduced revenue - that side of the business has been hammered. He's taking those same tactics to the US government."

- Is Musk stripping funds?

"In the same way that Musk has zeroed out budgets at Twitter, he is doing the same with whatever federal agency he is taking an interest in.

"They take a contract or expenditure down to zero, then the employee overseeing it has to argue why it's necessary.

"They reassemble the budget based on that and, hopefully, have been able to find some efficiencies or things that could have been cut.

"That is something we saw at Twitter that's now being deployed in the federal government.

"We're seeing the same names of characters, people like Steve Davis who is Elon's right-hand man that came in to Twitter to slash costs. He's now part of the DOGE effort with the federal government."

Will engineers rule?

"We'll start to see a heavy reliance on engineers. Elon is driven by this idea that engineers should be the decision makers; everyone else should either help them build or get out of their way.

"That's why you're starting to see these young engineers coming to these agencies overseeing stuff.

"I also expect to see burnout and people that initially sign on to work with him at DOGE start to fall out along the way. That's a natural attrition you get with working with someone as intense as him. People no longer see eye-to-eye or get tired of the pace and leave or get fired."

Is Musk's rule illegal?

"Elon's view on laws are they are something that can be challenged. He has this way of thinking called 'going to first principles.' If you tell him he can't do something, he will ask why.

"I think you are starting to see a little shift in his strategy. The 'Fork in the Road' email is similar to an email he sent out at Twitter after his takeover. At Twitter Elon asked workers who wanted to stay for hard core devotion to their jobs.

"With the federal government, you have to opt in to resign. He has learned from his past mistake."

Did cuts break Twitter?

"There were some outages, and the crash on X when Ron DeSantis announced his run for president was quite embarrassing.

"X has remained online for the most part, and Elon sees that as a big win. We can talk about the cratering of revenue at X, but the site has been online, and he'll take that as a victory.

"But, the federal government is not something you can just slash willy nilly and put things back in place if it doesn't work. People will get hurt along the way. What happens when you slash Social Security or Medicare too far? Whatever federal payment gets cut off, reassembling that is not as simple as turning on a server again or rehiring the person you just fired.

"He has not built up these federal bureaucracies. Now he's coming in and trying to fly the airplane and change the engine in mid-flight."

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
Seeking light in dark times four years after Myanmar coup
 Yangon (AFP) Feb 2, 2025
 Yangon resident Aung Ko Gyi browses stalls for a solar power kit he can use to weather the blackouts that have become a constant feature of life in Myanmar four years on from a military coup. "I need power supply to use in night, to use computer for my business and to use for internet connection," the 64-year-old told AFP at the country's biggest annual solar exhibition. Power outages are common in his township, a result of rolling blackouts scheduled by the junta government as it battles for co ... read more
DEMOCRACY
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal

 Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
DEMOCRACY
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature

 Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets

 Orbex lands D-Orbit deal prior to first mission this year

 EdgeCortix unveils SAKURA-I with proven radiation immunity for orbital and lunar ventures
DEMOCRACY
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'

 New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
DEMOCRACY
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
DEMOCRACY
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
DEMOCRACY
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
DEMOCRACY
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
DEMOCRACY
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.