Bangladesh army says arrest warrants against officers affecting morale

On Wednesday, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued warrants for two dozen military officers over their alleged role in enforced disappearances during ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's rule.
The tribunal is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina's ousted government and her now-banned Awami League party.
The warrants followed an inquiry commission's verification of more than 250 cases of disappearances, allegedly carried out by security forces, spanning the 15 years that Hasina's Awami League was in power.
Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the army's adjutant general, acknowledged the impact of the tribunal's move.
"I can't deny that the arrest warrants against military officers are affecting us, but we will remain steadfast in ensuring justice," Hakimuzzaman told reporters in Dhaka.
The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed the commission to investigate cases of disappearances and has received around 1,700 complaints so far.
Hakimuzzaman said 15 serving officers had been taken into custody following the warrants.
"They are detached from their families and are being held in high-security detention with guards and other necessary arrangements," he said.
The officers are expected to appear before the ICT on October 22.
"There are certain issues that need to be resolved soon, and we will seek answers from the appropriate authority," Hakimuzzaman added.
This marks the first time such a large number of senior-ranking former and serving security officials are likely to face civilian trials in Bangladesh.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defence ministry source
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza
Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory
Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing
Uncovering new physics in metals manufacturing
New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish
Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action
Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
US wastewater plants emit double the greenhouse gases in official estimates
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years
Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze
Shackleton's sunken polar ship may have been weaker than thought
Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
|
Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years
Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates
Veggie 'burgers' face the chop as EU lawmakers back labeling ban
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
Heavy rainfall cuts off village, causes power outages in Romania
Eight killed as strong quakes strike southern Philippines
Thousands stranded as record floods submerge Vietnam streets
At least 14 soldiers killed in South Sudan as 'love triangle' turns bloody
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles
Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
Jane Goodall's final wish: blast Trump, Musk and Putin to space
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters