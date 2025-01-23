Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Can DIY greening solutions transform urban streets and tackle climate challenges
illustration only
Can DIY greening solutions transform urban streets and tackle climate challenges
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Jan 23, 2025

Do-it-yourself (DIY) greening kits may play a key role in protecting vulnerable communities from environmental impacts, according to the University of Surrey's latest project. The initiative, "DIY Greening Prescription for Climate Adaptation in Urban Streets" (GP4Streets), has secured Pounds 2 million in funding from the Natural Environment Research Council to offer tailored greening strategies for urban streets.

The GP4Streets project aims to equip neighborhoods with tools to monitor environmental factors such as air quality, temperature, and water flow. Communities will then implement DIY greening kits, which include practical solutions like planting trees and installing green walls. Over time, sensors will assess the benefits of these measures, helping refine strategies for climate adaptation in urban areas.

The project, spearheaded by the Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) at the University of Surrey, unites experts from five leading institutions: UWE Bristol, the University of Bath, the University of Sheffield, and Imperial College London. Additionally, nine local councils, charities, and industry partners are collaborating to extend the reach of these solutions across UK towns and cities.

Professor Prashant Kumar, principal investigator and Founding Director of GCARE, explained:

"Our country's most vulnerable need a step-change in how we adapt to volatile weather and transform built environments, like streets, where limited space restricts the scope for interventions. Working hand-in-hand with communities, charities, businesses, and local councils, we'll create tailored DIY greening solutions as a 'prescription' for urban streets - from green walls to front and back gardens. With state-of-the-art monitoring, communities will see improvements in air quality, temperature, and biodiversity firsthand.

"This project, building on the foundations of the RECLAIM Network Plus, is about empowering communities to shape a better future for themselves and their loved ones, ensuring they are part of the climate solution."

The initiative emphasizes community engagement, fostering local leaders to drive change. By partnering with councils and organizations in the South West and South East, GP4Streets seeks to inspire lasting, community-led adoption of climate-resilient practices. Workshops and accessible guidelines will support these efforts.

Ben McCallan from the charity Zero Carbon Guildford remarked: "There are multiple barriers to implementing green solutions, so we are really looking forward to teaming up with GCARE on this project, as we did with the UK's first 'living gate' installation at Sandfield Primary, to see how we can remove those blockers.

"In Guildford, there are areas that have a frightening level of nitrogen dioxide, and we are keen to work with GCARE to help citizens improve the air quality of their communities."

Sarah Jackson, Green Infrastructure and Climate Resilience Manager at Bath and North East Somerset Council, added: "The GP4Streets project will support Bath and North East Somerset Council's priorities to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies and improve health in our communities. We have a strategy to green our neighbourhoods, and this research will help us to optimise green infrastructure interventions for individual streets and identify where investment will have most impact."

Maris Heath, Cabinet Member for Environment at Surrey County Council, expressed enthusiasm: "The GP4Streets Project is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our capabilities on our priority programmes of the Surrey Adapt Strategy. We are delighted to work with the University of Surrey, and the consortium across the country and to deliver benefits where they are most needed to enhance climate resilience."

Related Links
 Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE),
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump's climate retreat will have 'significant impact' on COP30: Brazil
 Brasilia (AFP) Jan 21, 2025
 Brazil warned Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement would have a major impact on COP30 talks to be held in the Amazon in November. The annual UN climate talks are taking place for the first time in the Amazon rainforest as global temperatures smash heat records and political distrust grows over climate action. As he took office on Monday, Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 Paris accord adopted by 195 parties to cur ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
CLIMATE SCIENCE
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.