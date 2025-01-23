Can DIY greening solutions transform urban streets and tackle climate challenges

The GP4Streets project aims to equip neighborhoods with tools to monitor environmental factors such as air quality, temperature, and water flow. Communities will then implement DIY greening kits, which include practical solutions like planting trees and installing green walls. Over time, sensors will assess the benefits of these measures, helping refine strategies for climate adaptation in urban areas.
The project, spearheaded by the Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) at the University of Surrey, unites experts from five leading institutions: UWE Bristol, the University of Bath, the University of Sheffield, and Imperial College London. Additionally, nine local councils, charities, and industry partners are collaborating to extend the reach of these solutions across UK towns and cities.
Professor Prashant Kumar, principal investigator and Founding Director of GCARE, explained:
"Our country's most vulnerable need a step-change in how we adapt to volatile weather and transform built environments, like streets, where limited space restricts the scope for interventions. Working hand-in-hand with communities, charities, businesses, and local councils, we'll create tailored DIY greening solutions as a 'prescription' for urban streets - from green walls to front and back gardens. With state-of-the-art monitoring, communities will see improvements in air quality, temperature, and biodiversity firsthand.
"This project, building on the foundations of the RECLAIM Network Plus, is about empowering communities to shape a better future for themselves and their loved ones, ensuring they are part of the climate solution."
The initiative emphasizes community engagement, fostering local leaders to drive change. By partnering with councils and organizations in the South West and South East, GP4Streets seeks to inspire lasting, community-led adoption of climate-resilient practices. Workshops and accessible guidelines will support these efforts.
Ben McCallan from the charity Zero Carbon Guildford remarked: "There are multiple barriers to implementing green solutions, so we are really looking forward to teaming up with GCARE on this project, as we did with the UK's first 'living gate' installation at Sandfield Primary, to see how we can remove those blockers.
"In Guildford, there are areas that have a frightening level of nitrogen dioxide, and we are keen to work with GCARE to help citizens improve the air quality of their communities."
Sarah Jackson, Green Infrastructure and Climate Resilience Manager at Bath and North East Somerset Council, added: "The GP4Streets project will support Bath and North East Somerset Council's priorities to tackle the climate and ecological emergencies and improve health in our communities. We have a strategy to green our neighbourhoods, and this research will help us to optimise green infrastructure interventions for individual streets and identify where investment will have most impact."
Maris Heath, Cabinet Member for Environment at Surrey County Council, expressed enthusiasm: "The GP4Streets Project is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our capabilities on our priority programmes of the Surrey Adapt Strategy. We are delighted to work with the University of Surrey, and the consortium across the country and to deliver benefits where they are most needed to enhance climate resilience."
Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE)
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
