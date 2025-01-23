Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires

In a cruel example of life imitating art, Menon's indie zombie apocalypse flick "Didn't Die" is all about how survivors of loss and disaster find the strength to cope through community, good humor and sheer resilience.
It has taken on brutal new context and meaning thanks to the Los Angeles wildfires, which have killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes -- including her own.
The film's producer and editor, who lived near to Menon and her co-writer husband, also lost their house, just days after sending the final cut to Sundance.
"The four of us really lost everything. But we're still here," said Menon.
"We loved it so much. I mean, it can't be overstated -- Altadena was our dream, our home was our dream home," she added, in a tearful voice.
The first part of the film -- in which survivors podcast to an ever-dwindling human population -- was shot in New York state.
But Menon and husband Paul Gleason filmed several key scenes a year later in their Californian living room.
These include a brutal zombie attack -- and several sweet moments of a couple and their baby living there in earlier, happier times.
"There's snippets in the film that capture that home that is no longer. And the most poignant are these flashbacks with the family," said Menon, whose own three-year-old daughter appears in "Didn't Die" as an infant.
It means the film itself has become a memento of sorts -- evidence of the beloved place where their daughter grew up.
"That community and the neighborhood... so beautiful right by the mountains," said Menon.
"Having the film capture this place for us, at that time, is grounding in some way. Because it just reminds us that it wasn't a dream."
- 'Daunting' -
Menon fell in love with the zombie genre after directing an episode of hit TV show "Fear The Walking Dead."
It felt like the perfect metaphor for a film about rebuilding a world hit by disaster after disaster.
The real-life catastrophes Menon had in mind when writing "Didn't Die" with Gleason were the pandemic and strikes that have recently upended their industry.
Now, in the wake of the still-burning fires, some in the industry have called for Hollywood's glitzy award season to be toned down or even scrapped.
There was even speculation that Sundance might be cancelled, though festival bosses decided to press ahead after speaking with filmmakers like Menon.
"I don't know what the right thing to do is," admitted Menon, whose premiere is set to go ahead on Tuesday night.
"For me, it's just very helpful to move forward and have work in the world, and still be enjoying some aspect of our filmmaking life, despite all of this."
Organizers of the Oscars, less than two months away, have promised to pay tribute to the bravery of firefighters and the resilience of Los Angeles at their ceremony in March.
While appreciating the gesture, Menon said the "daunting" prospect of rebuilding their lives will take many years, wherever they end up relocating.
"I don't want people to move on from this too quickly either. We have such short attention spans in this world," she said.
"I hope people still do carry this in their hearts throughout this whole season."
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Director of apocalyptic Sundance film lost home in LA fires
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 22 as search paused
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19
Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels
Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
How is Antarctica melting
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
|
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces
The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas
Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month
Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls
Italy defends expulsion of wanted Libya police chief
ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief
Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters