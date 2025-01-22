Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Jan 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump ordered 1,500 more military personnel to the border with Mexico as part of a flurry of steps to tackle immigration, his spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Border security is a key priority for the president, who declared a national emergency at the US frontier with Mexico on his first day in office, and the additional personnel will bring the total number of active-duty troops deployed there to around 4,000.

"President Trump signed an executive order for 1,500 additional troops for the United States' southern border," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

The additional troops include 1,000 Army personnel and 500 Marines, a senior US military official told journalists at the Pentagon.

The Marines were on call to support operations to counter devastating wildfires in California but were not activated for that effort, so they have been moved to the border mission instead, the official said on condition of anonymity.

"These forces will work on the placement of physical barriers and other border missions. First operations for them should commence within the next 24 to 48 hours; they're moving right now," the senior military official said.

"We also anticipate there could be some additional airborne intelligence, surveillance and support assets that would move down to the border to increase situational awareness," the official added.

A senior defense official told journalists the deployment of the additional troops "is the initial effort that we can do right away," saying that "we anticipate many additional missions after this."

Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses said the US military will also assist with flights to deport migrants out of the country.

"The department will provide military airlift to support DHS (Department of Homeland Security) deportation flights of more than five thousand illegal aliens from the San Diego, California, and El Paso, Texas sectors," Salesses said in a statement.

"DHS will provide inflight law enforcement, and the State Department will obtain the requisite diplomatic clearances and provide host-nation notification," he added.

The senior military official said the deportation effort would involve some 100 US military personnel.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
How do we survive crises then and now
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 22, 2025
 When crises strike, how do humans adapt and endure? Whether facing food shortages, dwindling resources, or sudden environmental changes, the ability to survive often hinges on the choices individuals and communities make. Researchers often refer to these survival mechanisms as "resilience." Resilience encompasses the strategies people employ to endure and recover from crises. Unlike a static trait inherent to specific individuals or societies, resilience emerges as a dynamic outcome of individual ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Indonesia rescuers search for survivors as landslide kills 19

 Trump orders 1,500 extra troops to US-Mexico border

 How do we survive crises then and now

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Swarm satellites reveal oceanic tidal magnetism

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

 Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry

 We can produce fertilizer more efficiently by harnessing Earth's subsurface forces

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

 How to reduce environmental impact with diet a Politecnico study published in Nature
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake

 One killed as stairs collapse in flood-damaged Spanish building

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Gabon adopts new electoral code in key step towards polls

 ICC confirms wanted arrest of freed Libya police chief

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.