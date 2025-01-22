Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
illustration only
New technology reduces costs and chemicals in desalination
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 22, 2025

Seawater desalination could become more cost-effective and environmentally friendly thanks to a new method using carbon cloth electrodes to remove boron, a toxic element in drinking water. This innovation, developed by researchers from the University of Michigan and Rice University, could replace the need for expensive chemical treatments in desalination plants.

A study detailing the technology has been published in Nature Water by engineers from both institutions.

Boron, a natural component of seawater, poses a challenge for desalination systems. While conventional filters effectively remove salts, they struggle with boron, which is found in seawater at levels twice as high as the World Health Organization's safe drinking water limits and significantly higher than levels tolerated by many crops.

"Most reverse osmosis membranes don't remove very much boron, so desalination plants typically have to do some post-treatment to get rid of the boron, which can be expensive," explained Jovan Kamcev, assistant professor of chemical engineering and macromolecular science and engineering at the University of Michigan and co-corresponding author of the study. "We developed a new technology that's fairly scalable and can remove boron in an energy-efficient way compared to some of the conventional technologies."

In typical desalination processes, boron exists as neutral boric acid, which passes through reverse osmosis membranes designed to repel charged particles. To remove boron, desalination plants currently add a base to the water, converting boric acid into negatively charged ions. This is followed by another stage of reverse osmosis, after which acid is added to neutralize the water-a costly series of steps.

"Our device reduces the chemical and energy demands of seawater desalination, significantly enhancing environmental sustainability and cutting costs by up to 15 percent, or around 20 cents per cubic meter of treated water," said Weiyi Pan, a postdoctoral researcher at Rice University and co-first author of the study.

Given the global desalination capacity of 95 million cubic meters per day as of 2019, this innovation could save an estimated $6.9 billion annually. Large facilities like San Diego's Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant could see millions in yearly savings.

These cost reductions could make seawater a more accessible drinking water source, addressing the global water crisis. According to a 2023 report by the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, freshwater supplies are expected to meet just 40% of demand by 2030.

The new electrodes work by trapping boron within pores equipped with oxygen-containing structures, which selectively bind with boron while allowing other ions to pass through. The boron is given a negative charge by splitting water into positive hydrogen ions and negative hydroxide ions. The hydroxide binds to boron, enabling the electrodes to capture it efficiently. Afterward, the hydrogen and hydroxide recombine to produce neutral, boron-free water. This eliminates the need for an additional reverse osmosis stage, saving energy.

"Our study presents a versatile platform that leverages pH changes that could transform other contaminants, such as arsenic, into easily removable forms," said Menachem Elimelech, Nancy and Clint Carlson Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Rice University and a co-corresponding author. "Additionally, the functional groups on the electrode can be adjusted to specifically bind with different contaminants, facilitating energy-efficient water treatment."

Research Report:A highly selective and energy-efficient approach to boron removal overcomes the Achilles heel of seawater desalination

Related Links
 University of Michigan
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
 Moscow (AFP) Jan 19, 2025
 Russians in the southern city of Anapa took their traditional Epiphany dips in waters affected by a major oil spill, officials said, despite concerns about the toxic pollution. Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany on the night of 18-19 January, with Russians across the country typically plunging themselves into icy seas, lakes and rivers to mark the occasion. Officials in the southern city of Anapa said the festivities went ahead on the city's beach, despite the entire area having been contami ... read more
WATER WORLD
Humanity has opened 'Pandora's box of ills,' UN chief warns

 Insurance access for US homeowners with higher climate risks declines

 Survivors count the mental cost of Los Angeles fires

 Canadian insurers face record costs from 2024 extreme weather
WATER WORLD
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Australia earmarks $1.2 billion for 'green' aluminium

 Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess

 Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
WATER WORLD
Quake-stricken Vanuatu heads to polls in snap election

 Cycle of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef reaches catastrophic levels

 Tunisian rehab barge offers hope for vulnerable sea turtles

 Russians take Epiphany dip in waters hit by oil spill
WATER WORLD
Historic drilling campaign reaches more than 1.2-million-year-old ice

 2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic

 Antarctic sea ice rebounds from record lows: US scientists

 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
WATER WORLD
Crop switching boosts climate resilience in Chinese agriculture

 Herbicide under US scrutiny over potential Parkinson's link

 Satellite technology helping pastoralists prepare for drought

 The global forces sending coffee prices skyward
WATER WORLD
Thousands to be evacuated after Mount Ibu eruption

 Indonesian rescuers evacuating thousands after volcano erupts

 'Survival mode' for families displaced by Ethiopia quakes

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
WATER WORLD
US sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head; Blinken regrets failure to end war

 Eight illegal miners killed in Ghana in clashes with soldiers: army

 Fears of fighters loyal to IS linger near DR Congo-Uganda border

 Armies, jihadists kill civilians 'with impunity' in W.Africa: HRW
WATER WORLD
China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 Human ancestor endured arid extremes longer than once believed
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.