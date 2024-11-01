Earth Science News
 Canada's Marineland gets 'conditional approval' to sell whales to US

by AFP Staff Writers
 Toronto, Canada (AFP) Jan 26, 2026

Canada's federal government on Monday gave Marineland conditional approval to sell its 30 imperilled beluga whales to parks in the United States, after rejecting an export request to China.

Marineland, a once lucrative tourist attraction near Niagara Falls, has said it is in deep financial trouble, cannot afford to care for the whales, and will be forced to euthanize them if it can't find them a new home.

The park has been mired in controversy for years. Twenty animals, including 19 belugas, have died there since 2019, according to a tally by The Canadian Press.

Marineland, which is closed to visitors, thought it had a solution last year when it forged a plan to sell the whales to the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, a lavish theme park in China.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson rejected that plan, saying it would perpetuate the whales' exploitation.

Marineland presented Ottawa with a new plan last week to sell the 30 whales to a series of parks in the United States.

"Today, I met with Marineland regarding their proposal to export the remaining whales to US facilities," Thompson said in a statement.

"I provided conditional approval," Thompson said, adding that final permits would be granted once Marineland provides additional information.

Marineland has said all the beluga deaths at the park resulted from natural causes, but animal welfare officials from the province of Ontario have been investigating the park for several years.

 Follow the Whaling Debate

