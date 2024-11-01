South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region

Heavy rains and storms have battered the two southern African countries for weeks, claiming more than 30 lives in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.
Rivers burst their banks and swallowed entire neighbourhoods in several regions of Mozambique, displacing thousands including a woman who was forced to give birth on a roof as she sheltered from flood waters.
"I classify the disaster as a national disaster," the head of South Africa's National Disaster Management Centre Elias Sithole said in a statement Sunday.
Authorities continued to search for survivors and recover bodies at the weekend, but flooding had started receding in some areas, including the famed Kruger National Park, which had been forced to close and evacuate guests Thursday.
"Day visitation to the park will resume as of tomorrow," South African National Parks announced on social media, still urging visitors to "exercise caution".
- Baby born on a roof -
In Mozambique, rescue efforts were slow to reach survivors who sheltered on roofs and in trees.
At least eight people had died in the country since December 21, according to official data, but numbers were expected to rise as more people were declared missing.
A resident of Gaza province north of Maputo, Chauna Macuacua, told AFP that her sister-in-law had given birth on a roof where the family was waiting to be rescued since Thursday.
"We've been here for 4 days. My nephew was born yesterday around 11 PM (2100 GMT), and we still haven't had any rescue or assistance for the baby and mother," she said.
Wilker Dias, the director of a civil society group called Plataforma Decide, said he had received reports of several people missing.
"I think the numbers of dead will increase in the next hours," he told AFP.
South Africa also dispatched rescue teams to southern Mozambique Sunday after a car carrying five members of a South African mayoral delegation was swept away by floodwaters in Chokwe, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of Maputo.
According to the latest figures released by the Mozambican government on Friday, more than 173,000 people had been affected by the floods across the country.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert
Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone
'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
Thailand train accident kills 28 at China-backed project
Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees
Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries
Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
This exotic form of ice just got weirder
Experts say oceans soaked up record heat levels in 2025
Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty
Ankara city hall says water cuts due to 'record drought'
Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?
NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic
EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France
|
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone
South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged
US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border
Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms
In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
Sudan paramilitary strike on southeastern city kills 27
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Climate driven model explores Neanderthal and modern human overlap in Iberia
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters