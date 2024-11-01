Earth Science News
ABOUT US
 China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 19, 2026

China's birth rate plunged last year to its lowest level on record, official data showed on Monday, as its population shrank for a fourth straight year despite efforts to curb the decline.

It is now threatened with a demographic crisis after its birth rate halved over the past decade, despite the end of the restrictive "one-child" policy.

There were just 7.92 million births recorded last year, Chinese officials said on Monday, a rate of 5.63 births per thousand people.

It was the lowest birth rate since National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) records began in 1949 -- the year Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The United Nations has predicted that China's population could fall from around 1.4 billion today to 800 million by 2100, even though it has taken measures to boost fertility rates.

Births fell by 1.62 million in 2025, a drop of 17 percent year-on-year, NBS data showed.

China's population also fell by 3.39 million people last year compared to 2024, extending the annual decline that began in 2022.

The government has scrambled to boost marriage and fertility rates, offering childcare subsidies and taxing condoms as it grapples with a rapidly ageing population.

China also recorded 11.31 million deaths in 2025, a mortality rate of 8.04 per thousand -- leading to a population decline of 2.41 per thousand, NBS data showed.

- High costs -

Marriage rates are also at record low, with many young Chinese couples put off from having babies by high child-rearing costs and career concerns.

Many couples born during China's family planning period -- each only children -- are now grappling with the responsibility of raising children while caring for two sets of ageing parents.

Authorities have attempted to address the flagging birth rate with a raft of measures intended to promote having children.

A nationwide childcare subsidy policy, which took effect on January 1, offers parents the equivalent of around $500 annually per child under the age of three.

Authorities also waived fees for public kindergartens beginning last fall.

And consumers must now pay a 13 percent value-added tax for contraception, including condoms, after Beijing removed exemptions from January 1.

Despite government efforts to reverse the trend, China ranked among the top 10 countries with the lowest birth rates in 2023, according to World Bank data, just after Japan.

Young Chinese have largely shrugged off these measures, saying they are not enough to address the problem.

The jobless rate for people aged between 16 and 24 reached 18.9 percent in August, reflecting a tough market.

Many who have jobs work long hours under a gruelling "996" culture -- 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week.

Overall, China has struggled to maintain a strong economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials reported on Monday that the economy grew five percent in 2025, meeting an official target.

However, economists warned that growth was largely driven by strong exports, masking sluggish consumption at home.

Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 19, 2026
 China's birth rate fell last year to its lowest level on record, official data showed Monday, as its population shrank for a fourth year running despite authorities' efforts to curb the decline. There were just 7.92 million births recorded last year, Chinese officials said Monday, a rate of 5.63 births per thousand people. It marks the lowest birth rate since records by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) began in 1949 - the year Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the founding of the Peop ... read more
ABOUT US
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region

 Australia warns of floods, fires after cars washed away; Floods kill 10 in South Africa, Mozambique on alert

 Sri Lanka seeks Chinese aid to rebuild after deadly cyclone

 'Are You Dead?': Chinese app for solo dwellers goes viral
ABOUT US
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Swiss regulator opens inquiry into Microsoft license fees

 Self-healing composite can make airplane, automobile and spacecraft components last for centuries

 Fast FPGA pulse shaping clears neutron gamma pile ups in nuclear detectors
ABOUT US
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents

 China bids to host secretariat of new high seas treaty

 Trump offers Egypt to mediate on Ethiopia dam

 Japan aims to dig deep-sea rare earths to reduce China dependence
ABOUT US
Is China a threat to Greenland as Trump argues?

 NATO chief's tactic on Trump's Greenland threats? Change topic

 EU has 'strategic responsibility' in Greenland: France

 World-first ice archive to guard secrets of melting glaciers
ABOUT US
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period

 Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
ABOUT US
Quake hits northeast Sicily, no damage reported

 Indonesia sues firms over environmental harm in flood zone

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 US sends Cuba relief flights three months after hurricane; as regime pays tribute to soldiers killed in Maduro capture
ABOUT US
Chad says seven soldiers killed in clash at Sudanese border

 Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief

 Uganda army denies seizing opposition leader as vote result looms

 In remote Senegal, chimp researchers escape gold mines' perils
ABOUT US
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record: official data

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology

 Chinese villagers win battle against forced cremation after protests
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.