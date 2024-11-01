To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

A study by researchers in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT provides new evidence from tests in animals that the answer might be found within a theory called "spatial computing."
First proposed in 2023 by Picower Professor Earl K. Miller and colleagues Mikael Lundqvist and Pawel Herman, spatial computing theory explains how neurons in the prefrontal cortex can be organized on the fly into a functional group capable of carrying out the information processing required by a cognitive task. Moreover, it allows for neurons to participate in multiple such groups, as years of experiments have shown that many prefrontal neurons can indeed participate in multiple tasks at once.
The basic idea of the theory is that the brain recruits and organizes ad hoc "task forces" of neurons by using "alpha" and "beta" frequency brain waves (about 10-30Hz) to apply control signals to physical patches of the prefrontal cortex. Rather than having to rewire themselves into new physical circuits every time a new task must be done, the neurons in the patch instead process information by following the patterns of excitation and inhibition imposed by the waves.
Think of the alpha and beta frequency waves as stencils that shape when and where in the prefrontal cortex groups of neurons can take in or express information from the senses, Miller says. In that way, the waves represent the rules of the task and can organize how the neurons electrically "spike" to process the information content needed for the task.
"Cognition is all about large-scale neural self-organization," says Miller, senior author of the paper in Current Biology and a faculty member in MIT's Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences. "Spatial computing explains how the brain does that."
The first two predictions were that alpha and beta waves should represent task controls and rules, while the spiking activity of neurons should represent the sensory inputs. When the researchers analyzed the brain wave and spiking readings gathered by the four electrode arrays implanted in the cortex, they found that indeed these predictions were true. Neural spikes, but not the alpha/beta waves, carried sensory information. While both spikes and the alpha/beta waves carried task information, it was strongest in the waves, and it peaked at times relevant to when rules were needed to carry out the tasks.
Notably, in the categorization task, the researchers purposely varied the level of abstraction to make categorization more or less cognitively difficult. The researchers saw that the greater the difficulty, the stronger the alpha/beta wave power was, further showing that it carries task rules.
The next two predictions were that alpha/beta would be spatially organized, and that when and where it was strong, the sensory information represented by spiking would be suppressed, but where and when it was weak, spiking would increase. These predictions also held true in the data. Under the electrodes, Chen, Miller, and the team could see distinct spatial patterns of higher or lower wave power, and where power was high, the sensory information in spiking was low, and vice versa.
Finally, if spatial computing is valid, the researchers predicted, then trial by trial, alpha/beta power and timing should accurately correlate with the animals' performance. Sure enough, there were significant differences in the signals on trials where the animals performed the tasks correctly versus when they made mistakes. In particular, the measurements predicted mistakes due to messing up task rules versus sensory information. For instance, alpha/beta discrepancies pertained to the order in which stimuli appeared (first square then triangle) rather than the identity of the individual stimuli (square or triangle).
While Miller says he finds the results of the new study, and their intersection with human studies, to be encouraging, he acknowledges that more evidence is still needed. For instance, his lab has shown that brain waves are typically not still (like a jump rope), but travel across areas of the brain. Spatial computing should account for that, he says.
In addition to Chen and Miller, the paper's other authors are Scott Brincat, Mikael Lundqvist, Roman Loonis, and Melissa Warden.
The U.S. Office of Naval Research, The Freedom Together Foundation, and The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory funded the study.
Research Report:Oscillatory control of cortical space as a computational dimension
Related Links
The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory
All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
South Africa declares national disaster as floods batter region
Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up
Rescue operations end with 6 missing in New Zealand landslide
Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years
Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible
Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency
Saudi's Humain secures $1.2 bn to expand AI, digital infrastructure
Amazon expands 'sovereign cloud' in Europe
Pendulum device taps power from ocean currents
US finalizes rule for deep-sea mining beyond its waters
Scientists plan deep-sea expedition to probe 'dark oxygen'
Lunar soil study limits late meteorite role in supplying Earth oceans
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history
Penguins bring forward breeding season as Antarctica warms: study
In Greenland, locals fed up with deals done over their heads
Greenlanders doubtful over Trump resolution
|
Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond
How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides
Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
Black carbon from straw burning limits antibiotic resistance in plastic mulched fields
Rescuers race to find missing as deadly floods ravage Mozambique
Death toll from floods rises in Mozambique, South Africa
South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods
Indonesia revokes permits of 28 firms after deadly floods
Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers
Sudanese put through 'hell' as advanced weapons fuel war: UN rights chief
Women main victims of Sudan conflict abuses: minister to AFP
Sudan paramilitary used mass graves to conceal war crimes: ICC deputy prosecutor
China's birth rate falls to lowest on record
Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space
Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters