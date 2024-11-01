Lunar soil study limits late meteorite role in supplying Earth oceans



A long standing idea in planetary science is that water rich meteorites arriving late in Earth history could have delivered a major share of the planet's water. A new study that mines the Moon's impact history now argues that this late delivery pathway could only have supplied a small fraction of Earth's oceans.

In work published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team led by Tony Gargano at the Lunar and Planetary Institute and the University of New Mexico used high precision triple oxygen isotope measurements on a large suite of Apollo lunar regolith samples. Earth has erased most of its early bombardment record through tectonics and crustal recycling, but the Moon preserves a continuously accessible archive in its regolith, the loose layer of debris produced and reworked by impacts over billions of years.

Since the Apollo missions, researchers have tried to decode that archive using metal loving siderophile elements that are abundant in meteorites but scarce in the Moon's silicate crust. That approach is complicated because regolith is a challenging mixture. Impacts can melt, vaporize, and repeatedly rework material, while post impact geological processes can separate metal from silicate, making it hard to reconstruct the type and amount of impactor material.

"The lunar regolith, which is a collection of loose 'soil' and broken rock at the surface, acts like a long term mixing layer," said Gargano. "It captures impact debris, stirs it in, and preserves those additions for immense spans of time. That is why it is such a powerful archive. It lets us study a time averaged record of what was hitting the Earth Moon system."

The new study takes a different approach by using oxygen, the dominant element by mass in most rocks, and its triple isotope fingerprint to separate two signals that usually get tangled in lunar soil. These are the addition of meteorite derived material and the isotopic effects from impact driven vaporization. By measuring offsets in the oxygen isotope composition of regolith, the team finds that at least about 1 percent by mass of the regolith reservoir consists of impactor derived material, best explained by carbon rich meteorites that were partially vaporized on impact.

"Triple oxygen isotopes give us a more direct and quantitative way to approach the problem. Oxygen is the dominant element in most rocks, and the triple isotope framework helps us distinguish true mixing between different reservoirs from the isotopic effects of impact driven vaporization," said Gargano. "In practice, that lets us isolate an impactor fingerprint from a regolith that has a complicated history, with fewer assumptions and a clearer chain from measurement to interpretation."

The team translated these impactor fractions into bounds on water delivery for both the Moon and Earth, expressed in Earth ocean equivalents. For the Moon, the implied delivery since roughly 4 billion years ago is tiny when scaled to Earth's oceans. However, while small compared to Earth's water inventory, this contribution can still be meaningful for the Moon because its accessible water is concentrated in small, cold trapped reservoirs that are important resources for future human presence, including life support, radiation shielding, and fuel.

The researchers then extended the same accounting to Earth, using a commonly applied scaling in which our planet receives substantially more impactor material than the Moon. Even if Earth experienced around 20 times the impactor flux and under extreme assumptions about a thick megaregolith, the cumulative water delivery from these impactors reaches only a few percent of one Earth ocean at most. Independent estimates indicate several ocean mass equivalents of water in Earth, making it difficult for late delivery of water rich meteorites to be the dominant source of the planet's water.

"The lunar regolith is one of the rare places we can still interpret a time integrated record of what was hitting Earth's neighborhood for billions of years," said Gargano. "The oxygen isotope fingerprint lets us pull an impactor signal out of a mixture that's been melted, vaporized, and reworked countless times. The main takeaway from our study is that Earth's water budget is hard, if not impossible, to explain if we only consider a single, late delivery pathway from water rich impactors from the outer solar system. Even though some meteorite types carry a lot of water, their broader chemical and isotopic fingerprints are quite exotic relative to Earth. Habitability models have to satisfy such empirical constraints, and our study adds a constraint that future theories will need to reproduce."

"Our results don't say meteorites delivered no water," added coauthor Simon. "They say the Moon's long term record makes it very hard for late meteorite delivery to be the dominant source of Earth's oceans."

Gargano framed the work as part of a scientific lineage that began with Apollo. "I'm part of the next generation of Apollo scientists people who didn't fly the missions, but who were trained on the samples and the questions Apollo made possible," he said. "The value of the Moon is that it gives us ground truth real material we can measure in the lab and use to anchor what we infer from meteorites and telescopes."

"Apollo samples are the reference point for comparing the Moon to the broader Solar System," Gargano added. "When we put lunar soils and meteorites on the same oxygen isotope scale, we're testing ideas about what kinds of bodies were supplying water to the inner Solar System. That's ultimately a question about why Earth became habitable, and how the ingredients for life were assembled here in the first place."

Apollo samples matter because the Moon preserves the impact story across deep time in a way Earth does not. The lunar record does not just tell scientists about the Moon. It preserves an accessible history of the impact environment of the inner solar system that helped set the boundary conditions under which Earth became habitable, and the rocks collected decades ago are still capable of changing how researchers think about the origin of Earth's water and the conditions that made life possible.

"What modern techniques add to this amazing legacy of scientific exploration is precision and interpretive power. We can now resolve subtle isotopic signals that allow quantitative tests of formation and habitability models," said Gargano. "That is why Apollo science keeps evolving. The samples are the same, but our ability to interrogate them, and the questions we can ask of them, are fundamentally better."

Beyond the scientific findings, Gargano is also focused on training and outreach that make planetary science tangible to the next generation. "At UNM, I have been training Albuquerque high schoolers in planetary science and geochemistry, including senior Brooklyn Bird and junior Violet Delu from the Bosque School," he said. "These students are getting hands on training in geochemistry using UNM's unique collection of Astromaterials, and they are learning the physical craft of laboratory science how to prepare and handle samples, how to make high quality measurements, and how to think clearly about uncertainty and reproducibility."

He emphasized that the deeper lesson is the transformation that happens when a student realizes they can hold a piece of another world, make a measurement, and extract meaning from it. Students learn how a chemical signal becomes a geologic story and how that story scales up into an explanation for how a planetary body evolved. Experiences like that build confidence, technical skill, and a sense of belonging in a field that can otherwise feel out of reach.

Bird and Delu will present their independent research projects at the 57th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference and will serve as educators to their peers and younger students through Bosque School outreach events. Gargano sees this as a model to expand to other regions so that more underserved students can gain access to world class research experiences and develop geochemistry skills that open doors internationally.

