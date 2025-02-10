Earth Science News
FIRE STORM
 CSA awards $72M contract to Spire Global Canada for WildFireSat Mission
illustration only
CSA awards $72M contract to Spire Global Canada for WildFireSat Mission
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 10, 2025

Spire Global Canada, has secured a Can$72 million contract, including harmonized sales tax, from the Government of Canada. The company will design and develop a satellite constellation dedicated to monitoring active wildfires across Canada from space as part of the country's WildFireSat mission. Spire will collaborate with OroraTech, a leader in space-based thermal intelligence, to develop the payloads for this initiative.

Canada allocates approximately Can$1 billion annually to combat wildfires, with indirect costs escalating due to property damage, evacuations, health expenses, and economic disruptions in industries such as forestry, energy, and tourism. Wildfires have a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities in remote regions, accounting for nearly 42% of wildfire-related evacuations despite Indigenous peoples comprising just 5% of the country's population. The WildFireSat initiative seeks to mitigate these effects by improving wildfire detection capabilities.

"Detecting wildfires is one of the most impactful satellite capabilities, offering significant benefits for public safety, environmental health, and the economy," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. "We're proud to work with the Government of Canada, which is leading the way in developing a next-generation wildfire monitoring system to protect its citizens and communities."

Under this contract, Spire will design and develop the dedicated satellite constellation, while OroraTech will build the wildfire detection payloads and data processing system. OroraTech's payloads have already been deployed during Canadian wildfire emergencies, contributing to detection and management efforts, including services provided to Quebec's wildfire authority, the Societe de protection des forets contre le feu (SOPFEU).

To fulfill this contract, Spire plans to expand its current Canadian facility in Cambridge, Ontario, equipping it with satellite manufacturing and testing capabilities. This expansion will support the WildFireSat mission and facilitate future satellite development within Canada.

"Spire and OroraTech are pleased to support the Government of Canada with our proven infrared camera technology and data processing architecture, providing exceptional imagers for wildfire detection, management, and response," said Martin Langer, CEO and CTO of OroraTech. "We are particularly proud that this initiative will assist Indigenous communities across Canada in responding effectively to natural threats, safeguarding their communities and way of life."

Spire and OroraTech have also partnered with the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation's Waka Mne - Science and Culture Initiative to facilitate the involvement of Indigenous businesses in the WildFireSat mission, generating economic opportunities and employment benefits.

The WildFireSat mission is a collaborative effort led by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), in partnership with Natural Resources Canada's Canadian Forest Service (CFS), the Canadian Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation (CCMEO), and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The mission is designed to provide critical data on wildfire behaviour, smoke, and air quality, addressing a significant gap in current satellite coverage. By concentrating on the late afternoon "peak burn period"-when wildfires are at their most intense-WildFireSat aims to enhance wildfire response strategies, minimize losses, and safeguard communities.

The WildFireSat constellation is scheduled for launch in 2029 and will be operated by the CSA for a minimum duration of five years.

Related Links
 Spire Global
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FIRE STORM
Energized vortex launcher could reshape firefighting strategies
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 05, 2025
 Scientists have created a lightweight apparatus designed to enhance fire suppression methods, potentially reducing the hazards faced by firefighting teams. This new tool for extinguishing flames aims to replace standard chemical foams and water-intense hydrants with technology that harnesses conductive aerosols. Those aerosols are propelled by donut-shaped vortex rings that shift local oxygen into ozone and generate powerful gusts of air. After release, the rings' swift airflow disrupts combustion ... read more
FIRE STORM
One dead, dozens missing in China landslide

 Fukushima nuclear plant operator to dismantle water tanks next week

 El Salvador offers to jail violent U.S. criminals in 'unprecedented' deal

 Israel defence minister orders army to plan for 'voluntary' departures from Gaza
FIRE STORM
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature

 Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets

 Orbex lands D-Orbit deal prior to first mission this year

 EdgeCortix unveils SAKURA-I with proven radiation immunity for orbital and lunar ventures
FIRE STORM
Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation

 New Zealand chides Cook Islands for 'lack of transparency'

 New Zealand says 'blindsided' by Cook Islands' China overture
FIRE STORM
Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data

 Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes
FIRE STORM
Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 French cognac exports to China slump as tariffs bite; Scottish whisky makers fear return of Trump tariffs

 Study examines how African farmers are adapting to mountain climate change
FIRE STORM
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini

 'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put

 Pain, anger as Turkey marks two years since quake disaster

 Greek PM insists no danger from Santorini quake swarm
FIRE STORM
80 dead in southern Sudan violence: UN

 Niger orders Red Cross to leave country

 France to pull troops from I.Coast in February;Kenya urges DRC 'immediate ceasefire'

 At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital
FIRE STORM
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.