CSA awards $72M contract to Spire Global Canada for WildFireSat Mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 10, 2025



Spire Global Canada, has secured a Can$72 million contract, including harmonized sales tax, from the Government of Canada. The company will design and develop a satellite constellation dedicated to monitoring active wildfires across Canada from space as part of the country's WildFireSat mission. Spire will collaborate with OroraTech, a leader in space-based thermal intelligence, to develop the payloads for this initiative.

Canada allocates approximately Can$1 billion annually to combat wildfires, with indirect costs escalating due to property damage, evacuations, health expenses, and economic disruptions in industries such as forestry, energy, and tourism. Wildfires have a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities in remote regions, accounting for nearly 42% of wildfire-related evacuations despite Indigenous peoples comprising just 5% of the country's population. The WildFireSat initiative seeks to mitigate these effects by improving wildfire detection capabilities.

"Detecting wildfires is one of the most impactful satellite capabilities, offering significant benefits for public safety, environmental health, and the economy," said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global. "We're proud to work with the Government of Canada, which is leading the way in developing a next-generation wildfire monitoring system to protect its citizens and communities."

Under this contract, Spire will design and develop the dedicated satellite constellation, while OroraTech will build the wildfire detection payloads and data processing system. OroraTech's payloads have already been deployed during Canadian wildfire emergencies, contributing to detection and management efforts, including services provided to Quebec's wildfire authority, the Societe de protection des forets contre le feu (SOPFEU).

To fulfill this contract, Spire plans to expand its current Canadian facility in Cambridge, Ontario, equipping it with satellite manufacturing and testing capabilities. This expansion will support the WildFireSat mission and facilitate future satellite development within Canada.

"Spire and OroraTech are pleased to support the Government of Canada with our proven infrared camera technology and data processing architecture, providing exceptional imagers for wildfire detection, management, and response," said Martin Langer, CEO and CTO of OroraTech. "We are particularly proud that this initiative will assist Indigenous communities across Canada in responding effectively to natural threats, safeguarding their communities and way of life."

Spire and OroraTech have also partnered with the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation's Waka Mne - Science and Culture Initiative to facilitate the involvement of Indigenous businesses in the WildFireSat mission, generating economic opportunities and employment benefits.

The WildFireSat mission is a collaborative effort led by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), in partnership with Natural Resources Canada's Canadian Forest Service (CFS), the Canadian Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation (CCMEO), and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The mission is designed to provide critical data on wildfire behaviour, smoke, and air quality, addressing a significant gap in current satellite coverage. By concentrating on the late afternoon "peak burn period"-when wildfires are at their most intense-WildFireSat aims to enhance wildfire response strategies, minimize losses, and safeguard communities.

The WildFireSat constellation is scheduled for launch in 2029 and will be operated by the CSA for a minimum duration of five years.

