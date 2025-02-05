Energized vortex launcher could reshape firefighting strategies



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 05, 2025



Scientists have created a lightweight apparatus designed to enhance fire suppression methods, potentially reducing the hazards faced by firefighting teams. This new tool for extinguishing flames aims to replace standard chemical foams and water-intense hydrants with technology that harnesses conductive aerosols.

Those aerosols are propelled by donut-shaped vortex rings that shift local oxygen into ozone and generate powerful gusts of air. After release, the rings' swift airflow disrupts combustion and rapidly douses burning materials, explained John LaRocco, lead investigator and a research scientist in psychiatry at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

"Using a combination of electricity and this vortex ring technology, we found a more efficient way of solving an environmental problem that will improve our quality of life," said LaRocco. The invention sends short bursts of conductive aerosols toward active flames with an electric arc.

The hand-held mechanism, which looks like a compact bucket connected to an arm brace, blasts aerosols toward a fire using pressurized air or an elastic diaphragm. By taking advantage of an electrical current, it converts nearby oxygen into ozone and shifts airflow patterns to stop combustion.

This initiative began as a strategy to improve conventional fire management, said co-author Qudsia Tahmina, an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering. Their earliest tests compared seven chemical formulas for conductivity, and a coarse copper compound proved best suited for creating potent vortex rings.

Subsequent experiments involved two launcher prototypes. One model, outfitted with a conical muzzle, relied on compressed air to generate vortex rings. The second, featuring a square-edged muzzle, used an elastic membrane for ring production. Both designs effectively propelled aerosols nearly two meters to extinguish flames.

"In both instances, we were blown away by the invention," said LaRocco. The study, recently published in the journal Technologies, shows how such a design could transform emergency response worldwide.

In real emergencies, multiple units of this device may be employed, depending on fire size and response strategies.

"The design of our Vortex Launcher is actually really simple in nature," said John Simonis, another co-author of the study and an undergraduate student in electrical and computer engineering, "One of the benefits of that simplicity is it's also very scalable."

"It's maneuverable in tight spaces so that you can walk through doors and indoor environments, but also large enough to have the practical benefits of generating those vortex rings," he said. Because the rings hold their shape, they can deliver chemicals over greater distances.

This capacity to transport aerosol payloads farther than other extinguishing methods could improve safety by letting crews work at a safer distance from the flames. The study also proposes outfitting the launcher with computer vision or multimodal sensors, enabling precise targeting of various types of fires.

Further potential uses include integrating the tool into military vehicles or spacecraft interiors, providing an automated shield against sudden fire outbreaks. "There are lots of applications for our device to make a difference," said Simonis.

Research Report:Firefighting with Conductive Aerosol-Assisted Vortex Rings



