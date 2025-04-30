China lifts sanctions against five Euro deputies: parliament

An EU parliament statement hailed the move as "a step in restoring parliamentary dialogue with China" but warned that it would remain vigilant on human rights questions.
China and the EU are to hold a summit in July to mark 50 years of formal relations.
China imposed sanctions, including a ban on the five deputies and their families from entering Chinese territory in 2021. It was ordered in reprisal for international sanctions taken against China over its treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang region.
The European parliament froze all political dialogue with China, though it has been progressively resumed since September last year following a Beijing request.
Party leaders in the EU parliament said in the statement that the lifting of sanctions "does not mean the European parliament will overlook persistent challenges in EU-China relations.
"Parliament will remain a strong defender of universal human rights and fundamental values worldwide while seeking to engage with global partners in a principled and clear-eyed manner," the statement said.
Chinese authorities have not confirmed the lifting of the sanctions.
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Syria FM says wants to 'strengthen relations' with China
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
China pioneers daytime satellite laser ranging in Earth moon space
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island
Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Burkina junta rallies supporters after claimed coup plot
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20
Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source
Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters