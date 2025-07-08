Earth Science News
Chloris Geospatial secures funding to expand forest carbon monitoring technology
 by Clarence Oxford
 Boston MA (SPX) Jul 08, 2025

Chloris Geospatial has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding to advance its satellite-powered forest carbon monitoring solutions. The round was led by Future Energy Ventures, joined by returning investors AXA IM Alts, At One Ventures, Cisco Foundation, Counteract, and Orbia Ventures.

The funding will help the Boston-based firm scale its product development, grow commercial and technical teams, and expand its footprint with a new European hub. The company aims to meet the increasing demand for verifiable nature-based climate solutions across global carbon markets and supply chains.

Developed under the direction of Dr. Alessandro Baccini, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Chloris' technology integrates satellite data, proprietary sensor fusion, and machine learning to measure biomass and carbon dynamics. This approach delivers forest-level insights back to the year 2000, surpassing traditional land cover maps in precision and scalability.

CEO and Co-Founder Marco Albani stated, "To protect and restore nature at the pace and scale the climate demands, we need tools that make it easy to act-with confidence. That's what Chloris enables, and this investment allows us to take it to the next level."

Future Energy Ventures' Managing Partner Patrick Elftmann noted the firm's confidence in Chloris' ability to restore trust in carbon markets, calling its technology "Chloris Geospatial
" for transparent and independent forest carbon accounting.

AXA IM Alts also reaffirmed its support, with Adam Gibbon, Natural Capital Lead, emphasizing the importance of scalable, science-based data in strengthening the credibility of climate reporting and market integrity.

Chloris' clients include companies managing forest-risk supply chains, developers of nature-based projects, and standards bodies relying on accurate, science-backed data to assess forest carbon impacts and emissions in accordance with frameworks like the GHG Protocol.

Facing climate change, Swiss trees get mist before they're missed
 Leuk, Switzerland (AFP) July 3, 2025
 Facing climate change, Swiss trees get mist before they're missed
Leuk, Switzerland (AFP) July 3, 2025
In a Swiss pine forest, the treetops are being sprayed with mist in a bid to discover the effect that drier or wetter air has on their ability to survive. Eighteen scaffolding towers have been erected between the trees in the Pfynwald in Switzerland's southern Wallis region. High-pressure nozzles mounted on the towers spray vapour over the canopy of some 60 Scots pines, standing 15 metres (49 feet) tall. The study is a unique experiment designed to separate out and analyse the different effects
