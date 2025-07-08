Chloris Geospatial secures funding to expand forest carbon monitoring technology



Chloris Geospatial has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding to advance its satellite-powered forest carbon monitoring solutions. The round was led by Future Energy Ventures, joined by returning investors AXA IM Alts, At One Ventures, Cisco Foundation, Counteract, and Orbia Ventures.

The funding will help the Boston-based firm scale its product development, grow commercial and technical teams, and expand its footprint with a new European hub. The company aims to meet the increasing demand for verifiable nature-based climate solutions across global carbon markets and supply chains.

Developed under the direction of Dr. Alessandro Baccini, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Chloris' technology integrates satellite data, proprietary sensor fusion, and machine learning to measure biomass and carbon dynamics. This approach delivers forest-level insights back to the year 2000, surpassing traditional land cover maps in precision and scalability.

CEO and Co-Founder Marco Albani stated, "To protect and restore nature at the pace and scale the climate demands, we need tools that make it easy to act-with confidence. That's what Chloris enables, and this investment allows us to take it to the next level."

AXA IM Alts also reaffirmed its support, with Adam Gibbon, Natural Capital Lead, emphasizing the importance of scalable, science-based data in strengthening the credibility of climate reporting and market integrity.

Chloris' clients include companies managing forest-risk supply chains, developers of nature-based projects, and standards bodies relying on accurate, science-backed data to assess forest carbon impacts and emissions in accordance with frameworks like the GHG Protocol.

