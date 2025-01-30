Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Climate Change Accelerates Species Shuffling, New Study Reveals
illustration only
Climate Change Accelerates Species Shuffling, New Study Reveals
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 30, 2025

A study led by Malin Pinsky, an ecology and evolutionary biologist at UC Santa Cruz, reveals that rising temperatures caused by climate change have a profound and dual impact: they destabilize animal populations and speed up these changes as temperatures rise more rapidly.

Published on January 29 in Nature, the research, conducted by an international team, explores how temperature fluctuations - whether warming or cooling - affect the composition of species in ecosystems. The findings suggest that neither behavioral adaptation nor changes in species interactions can prevent the alteration of species composition in the face of increasingly rapid temperature shifts.

"It's like shuffling a deck of cards, and temperature change now is shuffling that deck faster and faster," said lead author Malin Pinsky. "The worry is that eventually you start to lose some cards."

This research is notable because the effects of temperature changes on land and freshwater ecosystems have often been unclear. While the impact of temperature changes on ocean species has been more apparent and easier to measure, land-based plants and animals adapt more subtly, the researchers explained.

Unlike marine life, terrestrial species can often migrate short distances to find more suitable climates. Though this may ease some of the effects of temperature changes, the study concludes that these species are still vulnerable to destabilization and replacement due to rising temperatures. The paper focuses on species turnover - the natural loss and gain of species - finding that the pace of this turnover is accelerating because of more rapid temperature changes.

If this trend continues, species loss and ecosystem degradation are likely, the study warns. To avoid these consequences, the researchers suggest reducing global warming, protecting diverse landscapes, and minimizing environmental degradation. Such measures would not only preserve biodiversity but also improve air and water quality, and support abundant wildlife.

"Temperature affects everything from how fast the heart beats to how flexible and porous our cell membranes are; from how much food animals eat to how fast plants grow," said Pinsky. "Temperature is in many ways the metronome for life."

The Importance of Habitat Diversity

The study also highlights how ecosystems with more varied habitats are better able to withstand temperature fluctuations. For example, in a scenario where a person overheats in an open field, there is nowhere to seek refuge. But in a forest, moving into the shade of a tree could provide much-needed relief. Similarly, animals and plants rely on the variation in their environments to shield themselves from extreme temperature swings. Without these "temperature escapes," they are at higher risk of being wiped out or replaced.

Ecosystems with less habitat diversity are particularly vulnerable to these changes, and understanding these dynamics will help identify which environments require the most protection. This research underscores the need for focused conservation efforts to safeguard ecosystems most threatened by rapid temperature changes.

"Establishing this explicit link between rates of climate change and rates of species turnover allows us to better understand how changing temperatures can impact different ecosystems," said senior author Shane Blowes from the Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) in Germany. "Pinpointing factors that impact the rate of local species replacement can help prioritize conservation actions."

Human Impact on Species Turnover

The study also found that human activities - such as land use changes, pollution, and the introduction of invasive species - exacerbate the effects of temperature shifts. These actions decrease landscape diversity and put additional stress on species already vulnerable to temperature changes.

To protect ecosystems and the benefits they provide, Pinsky emphasizes the importance of preserving natural habitats, reducing pollution, and controlling the spread of invasive species. In marine environments, reducing fishing pressure and safeguarding habitats can also aid conservation efforts.

The study's other contributors include Helmut Hillebrand from the University of Oldenburg, Jonathan Chase from iDiv and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, and researchers from various institutions including the Institute of Biodiversity at Friedrich Schiller University and the University of Helsinki.

Research Report:Warming and cooling catalyse widespread temporal turnover in biodiversity

Related Links
 University of California - Santa Cruz
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Elephants are not people, US judges say
 Los Angeles, United States (AFP) Jan 22, 2025
 A bid to get five elephants released from a US zoo has failed after judges ruled the animals are not people so laws on unlawful imprisonment do not apply. Animal rights campaigners acting on behalf of elderly African elephants Missy, Kimba, Lucky, LouLou and Jambo wanted a court to free them from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado. The Nonhuman Rights Project (NRP) said the creatures should be moved instead to an elephant sanctuary. But Colorado's supreme court on Tuesday ruled that only peop ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight

 ADB approves $500mn disaster financing for Philippines

 US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'

 Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
FLORA AND FAUNA
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 NASA's OSIRIS-APEX completes 2nd perihelion of solar orbit

 Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
FLORA AND FAUNA
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study

 Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary

 New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
FLORA AND FAUNA
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario

 Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
FLORA AND FAUNA
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'

 Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

 War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
FLORA AND FAUNA
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'

 Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings

 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries

 UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo

 Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery

 U.N. chief warns of rebel advances in Democratic Republic of Congo
FLORA AND FAUNA
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.