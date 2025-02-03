Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
 By Peter CATTERALL
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods, partly in response to Beijing's alleged role in a deadly opioid epidemic in the United States.

Washington has long accused Beijing of turning a blind eye to the deadly fentanyl trade, which US authorities estimate caused tens of thousands of deaths a year. China denies responsibility.

Here AFP looks at where the issue currently stands:

- What is fentanyl and where does it come from? -

The United States is facing an epidemic of deaths caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce.

US officials have said it is now the leading cause of death among people aged 18 to 45.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency has accused China of being "the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States".

While the Congressional Research Service acknowledged last year that direct supplies of the drug from China had been stemmed by stricter controls from Beijing in 2019, it said the move had simply shifted the supply lines.

Rather than the drugs being supplied directly via international courier services, it said, chemical components are instead shipped from China to Mexico, where they are then made into fentanyl and smuggled across the border.

Many of those components are legal in China and have legitimate medical use as painkillers -- making prosecution tricky.

Beijing, which insisted there is "no such thing as illegal trafficking of fentanyl between China and Mexico", has promised to crack down.

It has pointed to its tough drug laws -- some of the world's harshest -- and warned that new tariffs would "inevitably affect and damage future bilateral cooperation on drug control".

- What has the US done to crack down? -

Former president Joe Biden's administration made the fight against fentanyl a priority.

In October 2023, it slapped sanctions on over two dozen China-based entities and individuals alleged to be the "source of supply" for many US-based narcotics traffickers, dark web vendors, virtual currency money launderers and Mexican cartels.

The group, which included a Wuhan-based company and a number of other firms based in Hong Kong and the mainland, was alleged to be responsible for the shipment of approximately 900 kilograms of "seized fentanyl and methamphetamine precursors" shipped to the United States and Mexico.

"The global fentanyl supply chain, which ends with the deaths of Americans, often starts with chemical companies in China," the then US attorney general Merrick Garland said last year.

China condemned the investigation at the time as part of a US campaign of "pressure and sanctions" against it.

- What have the US and China agreed to? -

China-US talks on drug control stalled in the face of some of their worst relations in years.

But following a summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November 2023, Washington and Beijing agreed to restart talks.

Last summer, a counternarcotics working group convened in Washington and China announced it would step up its regulation of three key fentanyl precursors.

But it remains to be seen whether the latest curbs will fully stop the cross-border traffickers -- who the Justice Department said "adapt to tightening restrictions".

Analysts say that manufacturers are able to develop new variants of the synthetic precursors faster than they can be identified and added to scheduled lists of substances controlled by Chinese authorities.

Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert on organised crime at the Brookings Institution, had said Beijing needs to take a tougher line against domestic firms involved in the trade.

"We are nowhere close to robust indictments, robust prosecutions in either the money laundering sector or smuggling of precursors to the Mexican cartels," she said in a podcast.

- Will the tariffs work? -

Whether tariffs will spur greater action from Beijing is unclear.

Felbab-Brown argued that Beijing's cooperation is tied to China-US relations.

"With countries with whom China has good relations or with whom it wants to build good relations... it extends law enforcement and counter-narcotics cooperation," she explained.

"And with countries with whom it has bad relations or with whom relations deteriorate, it denies the cooperation."

China's foreign ministry has warned that Washington should "not take China's goodwill for granted".

Compounding the problem are expansive money laundering networks that underpin the trade, which experts say requires closer coordination between Washington and Beijing to curb.

"International drug cartels are increasingly turning to specialized Chinese criminal gangs for swift, cheap and secure money laundering services," wrote Zongyuan Zoe Liu in a September report for the Council on Foreign Relations.

"Obtaining support from Beijing to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl and its precursor chemicals is an important first step in addressing the supply problem," Liu wrote.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Typhoons, drought wreck Philippine economic growth target
 Manila (AFP) Jan 30, 2025
 The Philippine economy fell well short of its 2024 growth target, officials said Thursday, as deadly typhoons and drought dampened economic activity. Gross domestic product ticked up slightly to 5.6 percent compared with 5.5 percent in 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. But that failed to approach the government's target of 6 to 6.5 percent, Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon told a news conference, blaming a dry spell in the early part of the year and six consecutiv ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Seven Iraqi pilgrims killed, dozens hurt in road accident

 Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

 UN says Gaza needs remain 'immense'

 How China allegedly contributes to the deadly fentanyl crisis
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ahead of Super Bowl, helicopter security flights will measure radiation in New Orleans

 Generative AI's environmental impact in figures

 Tradition and technology sync at China 'AI temple fair'

 Data centres chase water, energy savings as AI race ramps up
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
How atmospheric winds influence ocean weather patterns

 Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Portugal lawmakers take step toward deep-sea mining ban

 Philippines and New Zealand in talks for defence pact
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Climate change increases risk of successive natural hazards in the Himalayas

 First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

 Otago Researchers Uncover Climate Influences on Antarctic Fast Ice

 Danish PM says received European support over Trump's Greenland bid
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Revolutionary Irrigation System Unearthed in Amazon Linked to Neolithic Revolution

 Ancient agricultural strategies unveiled as pre-industrial societies adapted to climate shifts

 Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Flooding in Sicily as month's rain falls in four hours

 Greece on high alert as quakes shake Santorini island

 'I'm out of here': French town waits for flood to recede

 Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
At least 56 killed as fighting grips Sudan's capital

 Sudan army says retakes key southern city from paramilitaries

 France hands over last base in Chad amid withdrawal

 A Dream Deferred Why Is Traveling Across Africa So Hard for Africans
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.