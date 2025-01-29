Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 Climate activists appeal long UK jail terms for 'peaceful protest'
Climate activists appeal long UK jail terms for 'peaceful protest'
 By Clara LALANNE
 London (AFP) Jan 29, 2025

Sixteen British climate protesters Wednesday began an appeal against tough jail terms imposed for their activist campaign, as two others faced court for damaging Stonehenge.

"Just Stop Oil supporters in prison are political prisoners," the group claimed, as two days of hearings began at London's Court of Appeal, closely watched amid fears that peaceful protest is being stifled in the UK.

"They are not there because they disrupted or harmed everyday people... No, they are there because Just Stop Oil threatens the profits of the fossil fuel industry," added the group, which has launched high profile protests since being formed in 2022 to fight the use of fossil fuels.

Sixteen activists, including some who threw tomato soup on a Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at London's National Gallery, are seeking to reduce or quash sentences imposed for four separate protests.

Outside court, dozens of supporters held up banners calling "Protect the right to protest" and "Free political prisoners". Others sat on the ground holding photos of those in jail.

Two activists accused of throwing orange paint powder on the megalithic standing stones at Stonehenge last year were to appear Wednesday at Salisbury Crown Court, in western England.

They face charges of damaging an ancient protected monument and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

In the London court, five others are appealing jail terms imposed after being convicted of conspiracy to cause public nuisance when planning to blockade a motorway during an online call.

The group received prison terms of between 15 months and five years -- thought to be the longest sentences ever imposed for non-violent protest in the UK.

Environmental NGOs Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth have joined what they call "a critically important legal appeal over the right to protest".

"These sentences are much longer than any other peaceful protest-related defence in history," maintained Katie de Kauwe, Friends of the Earth lawyer.

- 'Crossing the line' -

On Thursday, a coalition of climate and pro-Palestinian organisations plans to mobilise hundreds of people to block the road outside the appeal court in support of the activists.

Climate protests have not stopped despite the jail terms.

On Tuesday, police arrested two Just Stop Oil activists for disrupting a London staging of Shakespeare's "The Tempest" starring Hollywood actor Sigourney Weaver.

And on Wednesday, a group from Extinction Rebellion interrupted a London conference of insurance companies.

The activist stunts have drawn condemnation from politicians and police and sparked a backlash among some sections of the public.

In July, five of the 16 activists who have brought the appeal were stunned after being sentenced to between four and five years in prison for planning to block the M25 motorway around London.

They include Roger Hallam, 58, one of the co-founders of JSO and Extinction Rebellion, another direct action environmental protest group. His four co-accused were also jailed.

"The plain fact is that each of you some time ago has crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic," judge Christopher Hehir said during sentencing.

- 'Dark day' -

The length of the prison terms shocked NGOs and environmental campaigners.

The UN Special Rapporteur for Environmental Defenders, Michel Forst, called it "a dark day for peaceful environmental protest and indeed anyone concerned with the exercise of their fundamental freedoms" in Britain.

Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth said the sentences "could have far-reaching implications for the future of peaceful protest".

CIVICUS, a global alliance of civil society organisations and activists, has said civil freedoms are being "obstructed" in the UK.

The country's previous Conservative government adopted an increasingly hostile stance towards disruptive direct action to protest environmental policy.

Ministers passed a series of laws toughening punishments for such offences.

cla/har/jkb

CROWN HOLDINGS

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
UN confirms US demand to withdrawal from Paris climate deal
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Jan 28, 2025
 The United Nations confirmed Tuesday it had received notification from Washington of its withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement, a key campaign pledge of US President Donald Trump. On his first day back in the White House, Trump announced the United States would leave the accord, which is managed by the UN climate change body. It brings together almost all the world's nations and aims to keep global average temperature rise below a critical threshold. "I can confirm to you that the U ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Doomsday clock ticks one second, closest ever to midnight

 ADB approves $500mn disaster financing for Philippines

 US defense chief says military will keep aiding 'mass deportations'

 Despite truce, Lebanese from devastated Naqura cannot go home
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 NASA's OSIRIS-APEX completes 2nd perihelion of solar orbit

 Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Dead Sea an 'ecological disaster', but no one can agree how to fix it

 Drinking water in many French cities contaminated: study

 Marshall Islands guards 'treasures' with new marine sanctuary

 New Zealand reviews aid to Kiribati after diplomatic snub
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario

 Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Bamboo farm gets chopping for US zoo's hungry new pandas

 Climate change cooks up Japanese 'cabbage shock'

 Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

 War and climate crisis reshape global fertiliser industry
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Western France put on high flood alert after storm 'Herminia'

 Spain govt to cover full cost of repairing flood-damaged buildings

 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts more than 1,000 times this month

 Japan marks 30th anniversary of deadly Kobe quake
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Sudan army chief visits HQ after recapture from paramilitaries

 UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo

 Sudan army breaks paramilitary siege on Khartoum HQ, reclaims oil refinery

 U.N. chief warns of rebel advances in Democratic Republic of Congo
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets

 China says population fell for third year in a row in 2024

 Early humans adapted to extreme environments over a million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.