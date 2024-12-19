Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Maputo (AFP) Dec 19, 2024

Cyclone Chido has killed at least 73 people in Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management said Thursday, raising the death toll from the figure of 45 it announced the day before.

Chido made landfall in Mozambique on Sunday after tearing through the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte where hundreds and possibly thousands of people are feared to have been killed.

The cyclone struck Mozambique at the northern Cabo Delgado province, where 66 people were killed, according to the disaster centre's updated toll.

Four were killed in Nampula province and three in Niassa, further inland, it said. One person was missing.

More than 540 people were reported injured by the cyclone, which brought winds of around 260 kilometres (160 miles) an hour and heavy rainfall of around 250 millimetres (10 inches) in 24 hours, the centre said.

More than 39,100 homes were destroyed and more than 13,400 others partially destroyed, it said. More than 329,500 people were affected by the storm.

Chido struck a part of northern Mozambique that is regularly battered by cyclones and is already vulnerable because of conflict and underdevelopment.

UNICEF's Mozambique spokesman Guy Taylor has said there are concerns about the spread of diseases such as cholera and malaria.

After sweeping over Mozambique, the cyclone moved into Malawi where it killed 13 people and injured nearly 30, according to that country's disaster management agency.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
France's Macron in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation
 Mamoudzou (AFP) Dec 19, 2024
 French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in Mayotte Thursday to assess the devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido on the Indian Ocean archipelago, as rescuers race to search for survivors and supply desperately needed aid. His visit to the French overseas territory comes after Paris declared "exceptional natural disaster" measures for Mayotte late Wednesday night to enable swifter and "more effective management of the crisis". Officials have warned that the death toll from the most destr ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger

 Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN
SHAKE AND BLOW
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic

 China's Xi urges Macau to pivot from casinos as new leader sworn in
SHAKE AND BLOW
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 UK's biggest water supplier wins lifeline as customer bills hiked

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
SHAKE AND BLOW
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
SHAKE AND BLOW
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Japan farmer who stole 200 kg spring onions blames summer heat

 Agricultural land at river confluences reduces flood risks
SHAKE AND BLOW
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods

 Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73

 One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding

 Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea
SHAKE AND BLOW
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making

 Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 UAE says will not arm Sudan paramilitary RSF: White House

 Mali army says captured Islamic State group figure
SHAKE AND BLOW
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave

 Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.