Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches

President Claudia Sheinbaum encouraged residents to participate in the "Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace" program, assuring those skeptical that they would not be prosecuted if they gave up weapons.
"It's about setting up places like the lobbies of churches where people can go to turn in their weapons voluntarily, and give them economic incentives to give up their firearms," Sheinbaum said during a press conference.
"This is going to begin next year. We also had it in Mexico City and it had significant results," added the former mayor of the capital city with 9.2 million inhabitants.
The disarmament plan is part of the government's "integral strategy" for fighting crime. One of its principles is to promote a culture of peace, especially in regions struggling with organized crime violence, Sheinbaum said.
In 2023 Mexico recorded 31,062 homicides, of which 70% were caused by firearms, according to preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
Former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said roughly three-quarters of homicides are linked to clashes between criminal groups over control of roadways or drug markets.
The Mexican government also attributes the violent crime epidemic to illegal arms smuggled in from the United States.
Mexico has filed a lawsuit against arm dealers in the United States to this end, with the US Supreme Court set to examine the admissibility of the complaint on Friday.
