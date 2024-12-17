Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods

The Bank of Spain predicted in a report that gross domestic product in the European Union's fourth-largest economy would grow by 3.1 percent this year, an increase of 0.4 percentage points on 2023.
The floods killed 231 people and laid waste to swathes of the eastern Valencia region, an industrial and agricultural powerhouse and home to one of Europe's busiest cargo ports.
Bank of Spain governor Jose Luis Escriva estimated last month that the costly damage to homes, businesses, infrastructure and fields could shave up to 0.2 percentage points off growth in the final quarter.
But in its latest report the bank said the catastrophe would only "weigh down slightly on activity", slowing final-quarter growth by between 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points.
"The uncertainty surrounding this estimate is high due to the difficulty in assessing the impact" of the floods, it wrote.
The improved forecast for 2024 is based on an acceleration of the economy in the second half of the year that exceeded expectations and fresh data published by the National Statistics Institute.
Spain's economy has been growing faster than the eurozone average this year after recovering from the Covid-19 crisis, providing vital political oxygen to the often beleaguered minority left-wing government.
The bank also increased its growth forecast for 2025 by 0.3 percentage points to 2.5 percent.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees
Mexico encourages citizens to drop off firearms at churches
Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
China's Xi urges Macau to pivot from casinos as new leader sworn in
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970
UK's biggest water supplier wins lifeline as customer bills hiked
Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution
Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland
Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
|
Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms
The energy return on investment of global agriculture
Japan farmer who stole 200 kg spring onions blames summer heat
Agricultural land at river confluences reduces flood risks
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 73
One in 5 properties in England now at risk of flooding
Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea
Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making
Mali junta renames colonial French street names
UAE says will not arm Sudan paramilitary RSF: White House
Mali army says captured Islamic State group figure
Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave
Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters